Octopus AIM VCT plc (“the Company”)

27 August 2020

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 27 August 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 266,860 Ordinary shares at a price of 97.3p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 132,592,788 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.

