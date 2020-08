New York, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sterilization Equipment Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020-2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893155/?utm_source=GNW

These techniques have been successfully implemented in the innovating new sterilization equipment.



With the growing population in the world, the prevalence of various infectious diseases has rapidly increased. Many of these diseases require medical interventions and surgeries. The instruments and devices used in the surgeries need to be sterilized. Moreover, the infected instruments may give rise to the cross-transmission of diseases. These factors have given rise to the need for sterilization equipment to prevent the further spread of infectious diseases. Apart from these, the expansion of pharmaceutical companies has been a major factor in the growth of the market studied. However, stringent regulatory standards for approval, production of these devices, and disadvantages of chemical agents used as chemical sterilants in some equipment, which may cause the potential for eye and skin damage, have been restraining the market growth.



Key Market Trends

High-temperature Sterilization Equipment Dominates the Market



High-temperature equipment is the most widely used and the most dependable sterilization equipment. High-temperature sterilization is usually nontoxic to patient, staff, and environment, and highly microbicidal. It also penetrates deep into the medical devices and less costly, as compared to other sterilization equipment, thus making it cost-effective. These factors are responsible for the dominance of this segment in the market.



High-temperature sterilization equipment is further sub-segmented into steam sterilization and dry sterilization.



Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth



Asia-Pacific has experienced positive growth in the sterilization equipment market, and it is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The disposable income of consumers in the region witnessed significant growth, which increased the standard of living of people in the region. The urban population in India and China are 34% and 59%, respectively, of the total population, as per the World Bank data, 2018. As this population increases, the demand for quality medical treatments may also increase. Furthermore, the growing population has increased the prevalence of diseases.



Hence, there has been a surge in demand for medical devices and other instruments. This has resulted in increasing the demand for sterilization equipment.



Competitive Landscape

The majority of sterilization equipment is being manufactured by the global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and better distribution system have established their positions in the market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is witnessing an emergence of a few small players due to the rising awareness, which helped in the market’s growth, hence increasing the market revenue.



