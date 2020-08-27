NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO) on behalf of GoHealth stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether GoHealth has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On or about July 15, 2019, GoHealth sold about 43.5 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the “IPO”), at $21.00 per share raising nearly $914 million in new capital.

On August 19, 2020, GoHealth, in its first quarterly earnings report following the IPO, GoHealth announced that it incurred a 2Q net loss of $22.9 million, after posting net income of $15.3 million in the prior-year period.

On August 21, 2020, the stock closed at $15.97 per share.

