- Public safety, which refers to the protection of public and critical infrastructure, is usually handled by specialized agencies across various departments, such as EMS, police, and other civil organizations. Owing to the increasing security threats, it has become imperative for public safety agencies to collaborate and share information regarding possible threats to work toward a preventive mechanism to ensure optimal safety.

- Governments are increasingly trying to develop intelligent mitigation plans to minimize the response time and damage caused by both natural and man-made disasters, which is expected to drive the market.

- Moreover, emergency situations, such as terrorist attacks, resulted in massive public and property losses. This further fueled the demand for public safety solutions. It also prompted governments all over the world to consider a revision of their regulatory policies.

- Given the fact that one of the primary responsibilities of the government is to protect the public and minimize the effects of calamities, there is an increasing awareness among citizens demanding public-sector safety organizations to be proactive and respond promptly to all types of crisis situations, including catastrophes, terror events, and threats to critical infrastructure.

- Given the criticality of the roles of first responders and public servants, being the frontlines of responding to an unprecedented public health emergency, such as the COVID-19 outbreak, attracted considerable attention toward public safety. To protect first responders, multiple departments are observed handling calls over the phone. Agencies, on the other hand, have been struggling with keeping workforces productive as more are quarantined at home and protecting officers from handling contaminated evidence.



Key Market Trends

Law Enforcement is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share



- In law and enforcement, the lives of others depend on the ability to respond quickly to a critical situation and coordinate the actions using timely and accurate information. Even after an incident has passed, it is still vital to share information with the courts and other agencies for fast and effective investigations and resolution, further demanding public safety solutions.

- By using data and the latest technology, transparency can be increased to break down informational barriers between law enforcement and citizens. Also, these two can collaborate to identify needs and establish best practices to maintain public safety.

- As of May 2020, Aurora Police along with Hexagon Public Safety Technology developed a records management and analytics solution in order to support the law enforcement efforts in Illinois. The application will analyze data and react more efficiently to incidents in order to serve the community better. And in July 2020, the Aurora Police Department is expected to deploy HxGN OnCallAnalytics to take a deep dive into crime data, analyze trends for enabling where and why crimes are happening.

- Thus, law enforcement software helps generate actionable insights, which can help reduce crime and enhance public safety. The software integrates analysis, lead generation, and communication technologies to provide a complete view of the data for law enforcement and partner agencies.



United States is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share



- The stringent governmental regulations for industrial safety is one of the factors driving the demand for public safety in the United States. The Patriot Act of 2001 identified a number of locations and areas that require security, such as agriculture and food, emergency services, defense, IT, energy and power, transportation and shipping, banking, chemical and hazardous manufacturing industry, and national monuments, among others.

- The National Infrastructure Protection Plan (NIPP) has been revised to identify 16 critical sectors susceptible to attacks. The implementation of this plan has increased the demand for public safety solutions in those 16 sectors.

- There has been a significant increase in the number of mass shootings in the United States. In 2018 alone, the United States faced 12 mass shootings in a school. Apart from that, the US prison is overflowing, with almost 2.6 million prisoners, as of 2018.

- The United States represented about 4.4% of the total world’s population in prison in 2018, according to the data by the US Bureau of Justice Statistics. This has posed new challenges for law enforcement and due to the lack of police officials, the country is dependent on digital public safety measure to manage law and order related activities.

- A study conducted and released by Zebra Technologies Corp. (2020) advocated that public safety agencies need to speed up the adoption of technologies in order to overcome some of the greatest operational challenges in the wake of pandemic situations such as COVID-19 to safeguard public safety professionals such as the firefighters, police officers and the emergency medical technicians (EMT) as they remain on the front lines and take extreme personal risks to serve the communities.



Competitive Landscape

In the public safety market, the competitive rivalry among the existing players lies between moderate and high and is expected to increase, considering the inflow of new entrants into the market. Acquisitions, partnerships with industry participants, and new product/service rollouts have been key competitive strategies exhibited by vendors in the market. As a software service, companies are involved in continuously updating their solutions and offering them within their service period. New product developments also offer an edge over the others.



Some key developments in the market include:

- March 2019 - General Dynamics Information Technology announced to support the Defense Threat Reduction Agency through its new information technology support services contract vehicle. The award will allow GDIT to compete on individual task orders in support of DTRA’s mission and technology domains. The multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract holds a total estimated value of USD 535 million. It includes a five-year base period with one five-year option.

- March 2019 - Harris Corp. in Rochester delivered 9,000 state-of-the-art public safety radios to the United States Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Customs and Border Protection (CBP) the first order of a USD 25.7 million contract Harris received to produce 17,000 radios for CBP. Specifically, CBP’s order is for Harris Corp.’s XL-200P radio that was designed in cooperation with public safety experts to best suit their operational needs.



