The restraints identified in the market are weather-related uncertainties, food safety issues, and the prevalence of small-scale central processing infrastructure.



The cashew kernel market witnessed a rapid shift in the consumption pattern across North America and Asia-Pacific in recent years, primarily due to assorted cashew products occupying an increased share in the retail market space. The high penetration rate of cashew-based retail manufacturers in the developed and emerging markets and the successful implementation of initiatives in cashew production and processing in Africa are further expected to drive the global cashew kernel market during the forecast period.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand From the European Countries



In Europe, consumers are willing to spend more for quality foods. Consumers are also looking for new products due to increased health awareness and nutritional facts. Cashew kernels are primarily used in the European market as a roasted-and-salted snack. Lately, cashew kernel also turns out to be attractive to industrial users and is used for cookies and cereals, and is also promoted as a topping on ice cream. Usually, whole kernels, lacking defects or blemishes, are essential for the snack trade, and the broken pieces are necessary for other confectionery, biscuits, bakery products, and other prepared foods in the region. European cashew kernel imports are increasing, driven by the health trend. The Netherlands, Germany, United Kingdom, and the growing markets in Central and Eastern Europe offer opportunities for developing country suppliers. According to ITC Trade, in 2019, the import volume of cashew nuts in Germany reached 60,222 metric ton which was valued at USD 477,073 thousand.



The import of in-shell cashew nuts is insignificant in the region. In the newer markets, such as Eastern Europe, there is an inclination in kernel grades toward the superior types, notably from the pieces to the wholes. The W320 is the leading grade in the imports. Lastly, European retailers have increased their retail prices for cashews, and consumption is still seen good. The health benefits of nuts may be the reason for the sustained demand.



The White Whole Grade Type Dominates the Market



The most accepted grades in the market are WW-180, WW-210, WW-240, and WW-320. However, up till now, there are no automated systems available in the market to grade the white wholes segment and estimate the standard characteristics, like color and geometry. From Côte d’Ivoire, white kernels are mainly exported to Europe, the United States, and Canada.



Whole whites are the superior quality of cashew kernels used mainly in confectionaries for baking, and they and consumed as natural, roasted, or flavored snacks. The increased consumption of kernels, due to the rising health awareness, increased the global demand for kernels. This resulted in increased production of high-quality whole white kernels by manufacturers.



Thus, the higher demand for high-quality kernels boosted the production of white wholes globally. This is expected to drive the market for the whole white cashew kernel segment during the forecast period.



