Moreover, factors such as increasing government-run health and wellness campaigns, designed to combat obesity and related problems (diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, and high cholesterol), are encouraging Saudi Arabian consumers to purchase healthier products are further fueling the Middle East & African market.

- Furthermore, innovations trend of dairy products is expected to encourage food re-export to other GCC countries from the country, such as the launch of low-fat, lactose-free, and calcium-rich variants owing to the rise in health and wellness trends.



Key Market Trends

Rising Imports Of Milk And Milk Products In The Region



The imports of milk and milk products were witnessed to grow sixfold over the last decade. This is primarily due to the decreasing production of milk and milk products. According to the FAO, the production in Saudi Arabia has decreased from 2,740 to 2720 ‘000 tons in the year 2018. Also, according to FAO, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are the two largest importers of whole milk powder, butter, and cheese. Therefore, the major instruments used by the government to stimulate the imports are a reduction in tariffs, import subsidies and (subsidized) state trading, and distribution.



Rising Demand Of Yogurt To Drive The Market



The increase in health consciousness among consumers has enabled them to opt for yogurt, as it has various health benefits, like improved digestion, enhanced immune function, and a reduced risk of many diseases, including obesity. Furthermore, the demand for consumption is increasing, due to the consumer demand along with the availability of numerous flavors. The majority of the companies are extensively involved in the experimentation of various combinations of flavors, such as, coconut-cranberry, pineapple spinach kiwi, blueberry cucumber, and spiced apricot, especially to match up with the tastes and preferences of consumers. Therefore, launches of new flavors are further boosting the yogurt market growth.



Competitive Landscape

The Middle East and Africa dairy market is fragmented, owing to the presence of large regional and domestic players in different countries. Emphasis is given on the merger, expansion, acquisition, and partnership of the companies along with new product development as strategic approaches adopted by the leading companies to boost their brand presence among consumers. Major global players in the market are Sadafco, Almarai, Unikai Foods PJSC, Lacnor, and Gulf Safa Dairies (ADH) Company L.L.C. among others.



