WHITEHALL, Ohio, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” and “the company”) (OTCQX: HLAN) ), parent company of Heartland Bank, today announced that Brian Mauntel has resigned as President and Chief Operating Officer of Heartland Bank.



Effective immediately, G. Scott McComb, who served as President, Chairman and CEO of Heartland Bank prior to Mauntel’s appointment in April 2019, will assume all president responsibilities while continuing to serve as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. McComb has been with Heartland for over 21 years.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 19 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank

In May of 2020, Heartland was ranked #58 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2019. In September of 2019, Heartland stock uplisted to the OTCQX® Best Market after previously trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current views of future events and operations. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company as of the date of this release. It is important to note that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the ability of the Company to implement its strategy and expand its lending operations.