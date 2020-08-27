IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NARI) (“Inari”) a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases, today announced that the management team is scheduled to speak at the following upcoming investor conferences.



The 2020 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference, Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time



The Morgan Stanley Virtual 18th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at: https://www.inarimedical.com/ .

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Inari Medical, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases.

Inari is focused on treating venous thromboembolism and improving the quality of life of patients suffering from this disease by safely and effectively removing blood clots. Inari has developed two minimally-invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for thrombectomy in the peripheral vessels and is used to treat patients suffering from deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by the FDA for the treatment of pulmonary embolism.

