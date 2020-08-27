Dallas, TX, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit – the world’s largest barbecue concept – is extending its popular Smokin’ Summer of Savings into fall with several new delicious deals.
Throughout September, guests at participating Dickey’s locations can enjoy these smokin’ specials:
“Sports are back and school is in session, which is why we are extending our delicious specials through September to give fans a satisfying meal while they watch their favorite team and it gives parents a convenient option for lunch or dinner,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.
Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.
