ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and the leading global provider of temperature assurance packaging for life sciences and healthcare, and ACL Airshop, a leader in cargo support equipment and logistics solutions for over 200 of the world’s airlines and air cargo carriers, announced a global agreement for the handling and repair of Sonoco ThermoSafe’s Pegasus ULD bulk temperature controlled containers.



The Pegasus ULD™ is the world’s first passive bulk temperature controlled container for pharmaceutical use that is an approved unit load device, which allows it to speed through existing international ground handling and customs processes at the lowest possible cost. Engineered with composite materials, the unit load device will offer a lighter solution that is substantially more damage-resistant than traditional metal containers. Additionally, the Pegasus contains a fully integrated, FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) approved telemetry system, providing real-time, cloud-based data on payload and ambient temperature and key environmental factors, precisely synchronized with GPS location.

ACL Airshop, headquartered in Greenville, S.C., and with air cargo support capabilities at more than 50 of the world’s top 100 cargo airports, will initially provide pre-conditioning, handling and repair services at air cargo facilities around the world representing key pharma hubs for import and export. As demand for the Pegasus ULD fleet continues to grow, ACL’s global footprint offers Sonoco ThermoSafe the opportunity to rapidly expand.

“Sonoco has topped the list of Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies in the packaging sector for three consecutive years. Its reputation for quality perfectly aligns with our own high standards for service delivery,” said Wes Tucker, executive vice president and chief operating officer for ACL Airshop. “This partnership will enhance our services array for our airlines and air cargo customers around the globe, and we are pleased to provide our customers with an innovative solution for the transportation of vital and life-saving pharmaceutical products.”

“We are delighted to partner with a high-quality and service-oriented ULD handling and repair specialist such as ACL Airshop, with its impressive global network,” said Christopher Day, director of marketing and innovation for Sonoco ThermoSafe. “This agreement accelerates the adoption of the Pegasus ULD across the worldwide air freight marketplace during the world’s most dire need for pharmaceutical distribution.”

Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON), is a leading global provider of temperature assurance packaging for the safe and efficient transport of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and other temperature-sensitive products. Sonoco ThermoSafe shipping solutions mitigate risk for customers and ensure product efficacy throughout the extremes of a supply chain. With operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, Sonoco ThermoSafe has a vast product offering featuring industry-leading technology that encompasses refrigerated, frozen or controlled room temperature applications. In addition, Sonoco ThermoSafe's ISC Labs® deliver individualized design and testing services and innovative packaging solutions along with qualification and validation services to meet all regulatory requirements. More information can be found at www.thermosafe.com .

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best-known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com .

