AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 28, 2020 on Thursday, September 10, 2020 after market close. Vital Farms will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET on the same day to discuss the results.



The live conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 519-1345 from the U.S. or (914) 800-3907 internationally and using access code 9678986. Alternatively, participants may access the live webcast on the Vital Farms Investor Relations website at https://investors.vitalfarms.com under “Events.” The webcast will be archived for 30 days.

About Vital Farms:

Vital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. Vital Farms also prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 13,000 stores nationwide.

