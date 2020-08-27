BETHLEHEM, Pa., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), a leader in point of care diagnostic tests and specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services, today announced that Dr. Stephen S. Tang, President and CEO, will speak to the investment community at the following upcoming investor conferences:
About OraSure Technologies
OraSure Technologies empowers the global community to improve health and wellness by providing access to accurate, essential information. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek, Diversigen, CoreBiome (now operating under the Diversigen brand), UrSure, and Novosanis, OraSure provides its customers with end-to-end solutions that encompass tools, services and diagnostics. The OraSure family of companies is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests, sample collection and stabilization devices, and molecular services solutions designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharma, commercial entities and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com.
Company contacts:
Sam Martin
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
OraSure@argotpartners.com
Jeanne Mell
VP Corporate Communications
484-353-1575
media@orasure.com
www.orasure.com
OraSure Technologies, Inc.
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, UNITED STATES
OraSure Technologies, Inc. LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: