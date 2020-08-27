CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Athabasca Minerals Inc. (“Athabasca”, “AMI” or the “Corporation”) – TSXV: AMI announces its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The Corporation’s financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Athabasca Minerals Inc. website at www.athabascaminerals.com. The Corporation also announces the Annual and Special Meeting will be held on September 22, 2020.
Robert Beekhuizen stated: “In the second quarter of 2020, Alberta and the world faced ongoing challenges due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Although we are still cautious, there are signs of increased activity in certain industries in Western Canada for the second half of 2020. We also expect to operate with lower costs and drive toward our strategic initiatives.”
“We are pleased with the continuation of our strategic initiatives including the announcement of the TerraShift Engineering acquisition and the continued progress with our pending joint venture partner on Front-End Engineering & Development of the Duvernay Silica Sand Project.”
In the second quarter of 2020, Athabasca reported consolidated revenue of $0.2 million ($1.0 million in Q2 2019) with improved total loss and comprehensive loss of $0.7 million, compared to a loss of $1.5 million in the Q2 2019.
The Corporation implemented new health and safety policies and protocols in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Corporation’s business continuity plan incorporates government recommended practices with consideration of the health and safety of its employees, field operations, and customers. The Corporation and its subsidiaries have been able to safely continue operations.
BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
Athabasca Minerals reports the following key highlights in Q2 2020:
Fiscal Management & Reporting
FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
|($ thousands of CDN,
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Six Months Ended June 30
|unless otherwise noted)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Aggregate sales revenue
|$59
|980
|$548
|980
|Management services revenue
|187
|0
|457
|434
|Revenue
|246
|980
|1,005
|1,414
|Operating costs
|(174)
|(1,172)
|(791)
|(1,677)
|Gross (loss) profit
|(31)
|(276)
|10
|(409)
|Total loss and comprehensive loss
|(674)
|(1,311)
|(1,490)
|(2,368)
|Cash position
|1,090
|3,722
|1,090
|3,722
|Net cash (used in) operating activities
|(609)
|(1,269)
|(958)
|(1,107)
|Loss per share ($ per share)
|Basic
|(.014)
|(.030)
|(.032)
|(.057)
|Fully diluted
|(.014)
|(.030)
|(.032)
|(.057)
ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING / INVESTOR UPDATE WEBCAST
AMI will be holding its Annual General and Special Meeting (“AGSM”) at the Four Points by Sheraton Edmonton Gateway, 10010 12 Ave SW, Edmonton, Alberta on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. The Q2 2020 results will also be briefly discussed at the AGSM.
Interested parties are welcome to follow the AGSM via webcast or conference call via the following (access to the webcast will begin 15 minutes prior to the AGSM start time):
|Date:
|Tuesday, September 22, 2020
|Time:
|9:30 am MT (11:30 pm ET)
|Webcast Registration:
|https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81354574896?pwd=WkY2YmNQUHZOaWlPUWhmSjJXM1J5Zz09
|Or https://www.athabascaminerals.com/
|Phone:
|1 587 328 1099 Canada
A webcast link and related presentation material will be accessible on the ‘Investors Information’ page of the Corporation’s website at https://www.athabascaminerals.com/. A replay of the event will be provided at the same location following the event.
ABOUT ATHABASCA MINERALS INC.
Incorporated in 2006, Athabasca is an integrated group of companies focused on the aggregates, industrial minerals and resource sectors, including exploration and development; aggregates marketing and midstream supply-logistics solutions. Business activities include aggregate production, sales and royalties from corporate-owned pits, management services of third-party pits, acquisitions of sand and gravel operations, integrated supply/delivery solutions of industrial minerals, and new venture development. The Corporation is strategically focused on growing its three core business units: the AMI Aggregates division, the AMI RockChain division, and the AMI Silica division. Management is continually pursuing opportunities for sustained growth and diversification in supplying aggregate products and industrial minerals.
Athabasca’s business is comprised the following three reportable segments:
For further information on AMI, please contact:
Tanya Finney, Director, Investor and Stakeholder Relations
Tel: 587-391-0548 / Email: tanya.finney@athabascaminerals.com
