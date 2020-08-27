New York, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Zinc Mining to 2024 - Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05954092/?utm_source=GNW





The trade section provides information on major exporters and importers.The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global zinc industry.



It further provides mines and projects count by company by status, profiles of major coal producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.



Global zinc production is expected to decline by 3.4% to 12,461.9 thousand tonnes (kt) in 2020, due to severe operational disturbance caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Production from almost all of the major producing countries are expected to decline, including China with an estimated 2.7% decline, followed by Peru (3%), Australia (2%) and India (2.5%). Between January and April 2020, the global zinc output fell by around 5.7% to reach 3,858kt year-on-year owing to declines in major producing countries such as Peru, China, Mexico and India. However, with about 212 zinc projects currently under the pipeline, along with full-scale resumption of industrial activities post-COVID lockdown easing, production could witness a sustained increase over the forecast period. As a result, between 2020 and 2024, the global zinc production is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% to reach 14,058.4Kt in 2024.



