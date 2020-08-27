MONTREAL, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMAGOLD CORPORATION (TSXV: LOT) (“TomaGold” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that its shares will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on August 31, 2020.
On August 26, 2020, the Corporation closed the acquisition of the 2.5% interest held by Quinto Resources Inc. (TSXV: QIT) in the Monster Lake property. In consideration, the Corporation paid an amount of $250,000 to Quinto and returned 750,000 shares of Quinto held by TomaGold. TomaGold now holds a 25% interest in the Monster Lake property and IAMGOLD Corporation, 75%.
“Now that our shares will be trading again, our ultimate goal will be to create value for our shareholders in a very favourable climate for gold mining companies,” said David Grondin, President and Chief Executive Officer of TomaGold. “Over the next few weeks, we will begin a new phase of development of our mining assets with a view to initiating exploration programs as early as this fall. One of the great advantages of TomaGold is the location of its mining properties in close proximity to major discoveries.”
TomaGold owns the following mining assets:
Chibougamau Mining Camp
Dominant presence in the Monster Lake area
Former gold and copper mine: Obalski
Red Lake Mining Camp
In addition, as a result of the sale of interests in its Sidace Lake and Lac Doda properties, the Corporation now holds 950,000 shares of Pacton Gold (TSXV: PAC), as well as 625,000 shares and 625,000 warrants of Goliath Resources (TSXV: GOT).
About TomaGold Corporation
TomaGold Corporation is a Canadian mineral exploration Corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold mineral properties. It currently has joint venture agreements with IAMGOLD Corporation for the Monster Lake project and with Evolution Mining Ltd and New Gold Inc. for the Baird property. TomaGold has interests in seven gold properties near the Chibougamau mining camp in northern Quebec: Monster Lake, Winchester, Lac à l'eau jaune, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Obalski and Lac Doda. It also holds a 24.5% interest in the Baird property near the Red Lake mining camp in Ontario, and has a 70% interest in the Hazeur property, at the southern edge of the Monster Lake group of properties.
Contact:
David Grondin
President and Chief Executive Officer
(514) 583-3490
www.tomagoldcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. The statements in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements". Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and that actual developments or results may vary materially from those described in such "forward-looking" statements.
TomaGold Corporation
Montreal, Quebec, CANADA
logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: