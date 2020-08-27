Denver, Colo., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The VF Foundation, the private grantmaking organization funded by VF Corporation (NYSE: VFC), one of the world's largest apparel, footwear, and accessories companies, granted $25,000 to the American Indian College Fund to create The VF Foundation Full Circle Scholarship Program to provide American Indian and Alaska Native (AIAN) business majors with a $4,500 annual scholarship.

Students who are AIAN and are attending college and universities located in California, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, North Carolina, and Texas are eligible to apply. The American Indian College Fund awards three scholarships to AIAN students attending a tribal college and university and two to AIAN students attending a traditional college or university.

The 2020-21 The VF Foundation Full Circle Scholarship Program awardees are:

Dion Barrett, Leech Lake Tribal College, Minnesota;

Christopher Begay, Colorado State University, Colorado;

Milton Budreau, Leech Lake Tribal College, Minnesota;

Douglas Clark, Leech Lake Tribal College, Minnesota; and

Dawn Knight, Golden Gate University, California.

Cheryl Crazy Bull, President and CEO of the American Indian College Fund, said, “As we work to build flourishing economies in tribal communities, knowledge about business ownership and development is essential. We appreciate The VF Foundation partnering with us to build the next generation of Native business leaders.”

“The VF Foundation believes education is the great equalizer in our society,” said Gloria Schoch, Director of The VF Foundation. “We’re honored to join the American Indian College Fund to foster academic achievement and meaningful career pathways for future AIAN leaders who will one day help to improve the social and economic conditions present in their communities.”

About The VF Foundation

Since its inception, The VF Foundation, the philanthropic arm of VF Corporation, has donated more than $50 million globally to support non-profit organizations in driving movements for the betterment of people and the planet, including actions that define Worthy Work, embrace the fact that Outside Matters, and empower diversity, equity, and inclusion as we are Free to Be. For more information about The VF Foundation visit www.vfcfoundation.org. For ongoing Foundation updates, visit Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/VFCFoundation/, Twitter: @VFCFoundation, Instagram: @VFC_Foundation, or on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vfc-foundation/

About the American Indian College Fund —Founded in 1989, the American Indian College Fund has been the nation’s largest charity supporting Native higher education for 30 years. The College Fund believes “Education is the answer" and provided $7.72 million in scholarships to 3,900 American Indian students in 2018-19, with nearly 137,000 scholarships and community support totaling over $221.8 million since its inception. The College Fund also supports a variety of academic and support programs at the nation’s 35 accredited tribal colleges and universities, which are located on or near Indian reservations, ensuring students have the tools to graduate and succeed in their careers. The College Fund consistently receives top ratings from independent charity evaluators and is one of the nation’s top 100 charities named to the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. For more information about the American Indian College Fund, please visit www.collegefund.org.

Reporters: The American Indian College Fund does not use the acronym AICF. On second reference, please use the College Fund.

