CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Frontier Resources Corporation ("IFR" or the "Company") (TSX‐V: IFR) (OTCQB: IFRTF) reported today its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.



The Company reported a consolidated net loss of $1,275,525 ($0.00 loss per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to a net loss of $1,164,060 ($0.01 loss per share) for the six months ended June 30, 2019. Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020 was $1,051,910 ($0.00 loss per share) compared to a net loss of $575,100 ($0.00 loss per share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. In the six months ended June 30, 2020 the Company had a negative cashflow from operations of $464,130 and received gross proceeds of $690,405 from a rights offering in January 2020.

The Company also announced that Gary Lyons has resigned from the Company's board of directors, effective August 26, 2020

"On behalf of our board of directors, we thank Gary for his valuable service and contributions and wish him well in future endeavors," stated Steve Hanson, President and CEO of IFR.

Operations Update

At Tecolutla, production was shut-in temporarily at the end of March 2020 in response to declining oil prices resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

As oil prices recovered, production was brought back on stream in July 2020.

As a result of continued cost reduction initiatives undertaken during the shut-in period Tonalli has lowered it operating cost structure and is able to achieve a positive operating cashflow at lower oil prices than prior to the shut-in.

We estimate that at targeted production levels of 75 bbls/day, operating costs of approximately USD $10.67/bbl and a WTI price of USD $42.00/bbl, Tonalli is able to achieve an operating netback of approximately USD $9.22/bbl. The majority of current operating costs are fixed so if Tonalli is able to bring on additional production volumes then the per barrel operating costs are expected to be lower.

Several new drilling targets have been identified at Tecolutla. The Company is currently in the process of technical evaluations and procurement planning for a downhole location for a directional Tec-12 well to be drilled from the existing Tec-10 pad.

About International Frontier Resources

International Frontier Resources Corporation (IFR) is a Canadian publicly traded company with a demonstrated track record of advancing oil and gas projects. Through its Mexican subsidiary, Petro Frontera S.A.P.I de CV and strategic joint ventures, it is advancing the development of petroleum and natural gas assets in Mexico. The Company also has projects in Canada and the United States, including the Northwest Territories, and Montana.

The Company’s shares are listed on the TSX Venture, trading under the symbol IFR and on the OTCQB under the symbol IFRTF. For additional information please visit www.internationalfrontier.com .

