New York, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hexamethylenediamine Market is forecast to reach USD 9.69 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. HMDA, also known as, Hexamethylenediamine, is a colorless crystalline solid and has a characteristic amine odor. It consists of a hexamethylene hydrocarbon chain terminated with an amine functional group.
HMDA can be used as a corrosion inhibitor, chemical intermediate, and a curing agent. Thus, it has extensive applications in several end-use industries such as textile, water treatment, and automotive. Moreover, it is also used in manufacturing resins that can be used in paints and adhesives. The growing demand for the market product in the textile and automotive industry is driving the growth of the market. This is due to the increasing demand for HMDA as a precursor in the manufacture of nylon 6,6. This product is used to produce domestic and technical textiles.
The Asia Pacific region is dominating the global market share due to rapid industrialization. China is the largest consumer of the market product on account of the rising exports of nylon from the country. The total export of nylon in 2018 in the country was valued at USD 137.7 million. Moreover, India and Southeast Asian countries are propelling the demand on account of the increasing application in the water treatment industry. These factors are creating ample opportunities for growth in the region.
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Global Hexamethylenediamine Market on the basis of grade, applications, end-use, and region:
Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)
