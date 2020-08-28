LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- THE PERFECT PLACE TO STORE YOUR VALUE IN STYLE - HOW THE MYSTERIOUS ARTIST IS BECOMING THE GOTO PLACE FOR GOLD.



Donning a mask since long before the coronavirus, the anonymous artist is making strides to become the biggest name in the Gold game. With e-commerce sales hitting an all time high following the coronavirus pandemic - Frank Wilder is perfectly positioned to become the goto place for Gold.



Referring to his creations as ‘Totems’ the items Wilder crafts hold value beyond their weight. Offering a series of limited, timeless and custom pieces on his website the artist crafts his wearable Totems strictly in precious metals. A value that Wilder has always stood beside, and a choice that’s proven to be a good one with the recent prices of Gold and Silver skyrocketing. “Since the lockdown the economy has rapidly shifted. Along with many big box retailers closing their doors, it’s digitally native brands like ours who are perfectly positioned. Sales have tripled following the pandemic and Gold sales are up 10x.” Said Wilder Representative Phoenix Wilder.



As the e-commerce industry booms, it also gives rise to many brands who drop ship goods with little to no emotion and artistic integrity. Sorting through the weeds of many new brands can make it hard to find quality products. This is where the Wilders separate themselves. With all Totems crafted in Canada and the USA - Frank Wilder and his team pride themselves on creating the best quality goods on North American soil, using the finest Gold and Silver.

Gold and Silver are historically known as a strong store of value during times like these. With Gold hitting an all time high in August and Silver up over 50% since the beginning of the year it appears that the dollar is falling and people are moving their money to Gold and Silver while the future of our economy shakes out. Beyond precious metals Wilder is bullish on cryptocurrency and said “It’s the future of how value will be shared and exchanged”. He also hinted at a big project he and his team are behind in the crypto space that will be announced later this year. Stay tuned by following Frank's social channels and be sure to check out his creations on www.FrankWilder.com.



