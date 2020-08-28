Atlanta, GA,, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. Alexander Martin is a successful entrepreneur, author, fashion designer, trend setter, and one of the co-founders of the urban fashion brand, ‘FUBU The Collection’. J, who is a published author, releases his 2nd book titled Building An Empire as an E book. The E book is available on Amazon and other online retailers. J titled his book, Building An Empire, because in it, he tells the story of what it took to grow FUBU, so he could help entrepreneurs navigate the process of growing their own business.

J shares many of the success secrets he used to help grow FUBU from a street corner business to an international corporation, grossing over 6 billion in sales to date. Building An Empire is required reading for the entrepreneur, college student, or just anyone who wants to learn what it takes to be successful in business. Through this book, J becomes the reader’s personal business consultant, guiding them through the ups and downs expected in any business.

Building An Empire is published by Sfirm Publishing, in association with LC3 Publishing, an imprint of Leeds Press Corp. Melinda Santiago, CEO of Sfirm Publishing says, “J is an amazing person whose reputation speaks for itself. Not only is he a co-founder of FUBU, but he is a genuinely authentic individual who is always willing to share his experience and expertise to help entrepreneurs. I am happy to have him a part of the Sfirm Publishing family.”

Order on Amazon

Building An Empire



by J. Alexander Martin (Author)



