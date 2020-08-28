Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 28 August 2020
Disclosure of received notifications of Norges Bank
Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received notifications of Norges Bank.
Notifications of Norges Bank
|19 August 2020
|Voting rights
|2,185,337
|3.03%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|2,889
|0.00%
|Total number of voting rights
|2,188,226
|3.03%
|20 August 2020
|Voting rights
|2,056,429
|2.85%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|2,889
|0.00%
|Total number of voting rights
|2,059,318
|2.85%
|24 August 2020
|Voting rights
|2,260,134
|3.13%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|0
|Total number of voting rights
|2,260,134
|3.13%
|25 August 2020
|Voting rights
|2,056,906
|2.85%
|Equivalent financial instruments (right to recall)
|0
|Total number of voting rights
|2,056,906
|2.85%
