Company announcement

No. 45/2020

Orphazyme A/S

Ole Maaløes Vej 3

DK-2200 Copenhagen N

CVR No.: 32266355

Copenhagen, Denmark, August 28, 2020 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, today announces its Interim Report First Half 2020 for the period January 1–June 30, 2020.

Pipeline Highlights First Half 2020

Reported positive data from 12-month open-label phase 2/3 extension clinical trial in Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC) showing sustained effect of arimoclomol in reducing disease progression over two years

Announced a U.S. Early Access Program for NPC

Initiated rolling submission of New Drug Application (NDA) for arimoclomol with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in NPC, which was subsequently completed in July 2020

Reported top-line data from a phase 2 clinical trial in Gaucher disease Type 1 and Type 3 demonstrating marked improvements in key clinical markers following 6 months of treatment with arimoclomol

Received U.S. Fast-Track Designation for arimoclomol in Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Financial and Business Highlights First Half 2020

For the first six months of 2020, Orphazyme reported a net loss of DKK 251.4 million or DKK 9.88 per share (basic and diluted) compared to a net loss of DKK 163.9 million or DKK 8.20 per share (basic and diluted) for the same period in 2019

Research and development expenses for the period totaled DKK 167.0 million compared to DKK 141.7 million for the same period in 2019, as our pipeline continued to advance through late-stage trials

General and administrative expenses for the period totaled DKK 78.6 million compared to DKK 23.3 million for the same period in 2019 due to build-up of our commercial organization as well as related support functions in anticipation of the potential approval of arimoclomol in NPC

Completed offering of 7,032,937 shares in a directed issue and private placement, raising approximately DKK 745 million in gross proceeds (approximately USD 110 million)

As of June 30, 2020, Orphazyme held cash totaling DKK 610.4 million compared to DKK 225.6 million as of June 30, 2019 and DKK 123.6 million as of December 31, 2019

Subsequent Events

Completed rolling submission of NDA for arimoclomol with U.S. FDA in NPC

Announced confidential submission of draft registration statement for a potential registered public offering of American Depositary Shares in the United States

Announced collaboration with The Michael J. Fox Foundation on Parkinson’s disease research, joining its Research Tools Consortium which brings together experts from the medical community and industry to identify and develop new tools to address unmet research needs in Parkinson’s disease

“During the first half of the year, we made significant progress in our efforts to bring our first product candidate to market and in July completed the submission of a rolling New Drug Application (NDA) to the FDA for arimoclomol to NPC. We are pleased to be able to already provide patients in the U.S. access to this much needed treatment for NPC through an Early Access Program, which we initiated during Q1. We continue to work at pace in building a highly specialized commercial organization in anticipation of potential approval in NPC in the U.S. and in preparing to submit a marketing application for NPC to regulatory authorities in Europe during the second half of this year”, said Kim Stratton, Chief Executive Officer of Orphazyme. “Our belief that arimoclomol has pipeline-in-a-product potential was also further underlined during the first half of this year with the phase 2 data readout supporting further studies in Gaucher disease and the award by the U.S. regulators of Fast-Track Designation for arimoclomol for the treatment of ALS. Also importantly, the first half of this year saw a boost to our efforts in building a strong international biopharmaceutical company that can maximize the value of arimoclomol, with a successful private placement raising gross proceeds of DKK 745 million (~USD 110 million). We believe the next twelve months hold significant potential for Orphazyme as we near the anticipated commercial launch of arimoclomol, if approved, in its first indication and as we look forward to data readouts from pivotal stage clinical trials testing arimoclomol in ALS and sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM) during H1 2021.”

Outlook

The company maintains its 2020 outlook as announced on February 28, 2020. Net operating expenses are anticipated to be in the range of DKK 500–550 million and our cash position at year-end 2020 is anticipated to be greater than DKK 300 million.

About Orphazyme A/S

Orphazyme is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company is focused on developing therapies for diseases caused by protein misfolding, protein aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction. Arimoclomol, the company’s lead candidate, is in clinical development for four orphan diseases: Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC), Gaucher Disease, sporadic Inclusion Body Myositis (sIBM), and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The Denmark-based company is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (ORPHA.CO). For more information, please visit www.orphazyme.com.

