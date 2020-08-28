Dear,





Ackermans & van Haaren realised a net profit of 56.3 million euros in the first half of 2020 (H1 2019: 104.0 million euros, excluding 108.9 million euros capital gains).

The results are expected to improve significantly in the second half of the year. The board of directors will propose to an extraordinary general meeting to pay a dividend of 2.32 euros per share in the fourth quarter of 2020.





You can watch the video message of Jan Suykens, CEO of Ackermans & van Haaren, about the half-year results on our website or read our press release via the link below.





