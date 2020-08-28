Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 28 August 2020
Disclosure of received notification of NN Group NV
Pursuant to the Belgian law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of major shareholdings in listed companies, Fagron received a notification of NN Group NV.
Notification of NN Group NV
In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.
For more information
Constantijn van Rietschoten
Chief Communications Officer
Tel. +31 6 53 69 15 85
constantijn.van.rietschoten@fagron.com
Please open the link below for the press release:
Disclosure of received notification of NN Group NV
Fagron NV
Rotterdam, NETHERLANDS
Disclosure of received notification of NN Group NV.pdfFILE URL | Copy the link below
Fagron NV LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: