THIS IS… BLOOD BOWL!



The most brutal sporting event returns for a third knock out edition in 2021

Lesquin, 28 August 2020 – Strap on your boots, don your helmet, adjust your shoulder guards and chest plate… and slip a sharpened dagger into your belt (it's the rules): NACON and Cyanide studio are pleased to announce Blood Bowl 3, the new video game adaptation of the cult Games Workshop board game. Planned for release in early 2021, the game will be available on PlayStation®4, PlayStation®5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Steam and Nintendo SwitchTM.

Blood Bowl 3 is the videogame of fantasy football. A turn-based strategy game inspired by American football in the Warhammer fantasy world where elves, humans, orcs and other creatures fight for the ball with shoulder charges, kicks, punches and weapons of varying degrees of lethality (and legality by the ref). As the coach, you must give instructions to your players: hinder the progress of your opponents by positioning them in your tackle zone, knock down those who get in your way, and break through to your opponents' end zone to score a touchdown!

All your units can gain experience and receive statistic bonuses or new skills. However, be careful: injuries are common, especially when the referee is a goblin who tends to overlook most forms of violence. Some players may even leave the field limp and lifeless, putting an early and definitive end to their careers.

Blood Bowl 3 is a faithful adaptation of the Games Workshop board game, which is to receive a new edition this year. The game will use the new edition rules, teams (including the new Black Orcs and Imperial Nobility), units and associated skills. The best strategists will obviously be at an advantage, but will that be enough? All it takes is one unfortunate roll of the dice to change the course of a match.

Funnier, bloodier and more spectacular than ever, Blood Bowl 3 will be a hit with fans of the universe and competitive players alike. At launch, the game will include 12 races, each with their own arena and team of cheerleaders, campaign and multiplayer modes, and loads of customisation options. Regular content updates will be added after launch.

About NACON

NACON is a company of the BIGBEN Group founded in 2019 to optimize its know-how through strong synergies in the video game market. By bringing together its 8 development studios, the publishing of AA video games, the design and distribution of premium gaming devices, NACON focuses 20 years of expertise at the service of players. This new unified business unit strengthens NACON's position in the market, enables it to innovate by creating new unique competitive advantages and achieve its ambition to become one of the world's leading players in gaming. https://www.nacongaming.com/

About Cyanide Studio

Cyanide is a French video game development studio created in 2000 and based in Nanterre. It has two subsidiaries located in Montreal and Bordeaux. The studio is known for its sports games, such as the popular PC series Pro Cycling Manager and its console version, Tour de France. Cyanide is also the author of Blood Bowl (Sport/Fantasy, 2009), the adaptation of the famous Games Workshop board game; Game of Thrones (RPG, 2012); Styx: Master of Shadows and the sequel Styx: Shards of Darkness (Infiltration, 2014/2017); and Call of Cthulhu, a game adapted from the tormented world of HP Lovecraft (investigative RPG, 2018). Since 2018, NACON, one of Europe's leading video game publishers, holds a 100% stake in the company. More information can be found at www.cyanide-studio.com

About Games Workshop

Games Workshop® Group PLC (LSE:GAW.L), based in Nottingham, UK, produces the best fantasy miniatures in the world. Games Workshop designs, manufactures, retails, and distributes its range of Warhammer®: Age of Sigmar® and Warhammer® 40,000® games, miniature soldiers, novels and model kits through more than 529 of its own stores (branded Games Workshop® or Warhammer®), the www.games-workshop.com web store and independent retail channels in more than 50 countries worldwide. More information about Games Workshop and its other, related, brands and product ranges (including our publishing division ‘Black Library’ and our special resin miniatures studio ‘Forge World’) can be found at www.games-workshop.com .

