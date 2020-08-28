THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS





NB Private Equity Partners Announces Sterling Dividend Amount Following FX Conversion





28 August 2020

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”) today announces the Sterling dividend amount following the conversion from U.S. Dollars of the Company’s declared dividend of $0.29 per share on 29 June 2020. The Sterling dividend payable in cash was converted from U.S. Dollars on 20 August 2020 at an exchange rate of £1 = US$1.31505. As a result, the Sterling per share dividend payable on 28 August 2020 will be 22.05247 pence per share.

For more information on NBPE’s dividend, please see the Company’s website at www.nbprivateequitypartners.com.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3603 2803

Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77