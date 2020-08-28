28 August 2020

Alliance Trust PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 27 August 2020 the Company purchased for cancellation 100,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 827.7278p per share.

Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is now 324,923,681.



The above figure (324,923,681) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Telephone: 01382 938320