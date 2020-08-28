THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS







NB Private Equity Partners Announces Responsible and Sustainable Investment Policy







28 August 2020

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (“NBPE” or the “Company”), a closed-end private equity investment company, today announced the publication of a formal responsible and sustainable investment policy. The board of directors is committed to a high standard of corporate governance and believes responsible investing is an important cornerstone of this as well as being integral to achieving strong long term investment returns. By leveraging the Investment Manager’s leadership in ESG investing, which is integrated into its private equity operations and was awarded an A+ Top Score in the most recent UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) assessment, the Board believes NBPE is well-positioned and committed to responsible investment.

This formalised responsible and sustainable investment policy is centered on the objective of delivering better investment outcomes through incorporating ESG considerations into investment decisions. The Investment Manager has also conducted a sustainability potential assessment of NBPE’s existing portfolio. This assessment determined that 99% of the direct investment portfolio does not have significant adverse sustainability potential and 26% of the portfolio (based on 31 July 2020 fair value) is deemed to have an overall positive sustainability potential or have an overall positive benefit to people or the environment.

The Board believes the responsible and sustainable investment policy is a continuation of NBPE’s commitment to high standards of corporate governance and investment practices and that this will be a long term value add to NBPE and its investors.

For further information, please contact:

NBPE Investor Relations +1 214 647 9593

Kaso Legg Communications +44 (0)20 3603 2803

Charles Gorman nbpe@kl-communications.com

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity, real estate and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 24 countries, Neuberger Berman’s diverse team has 2,300 professionals. For six consecutive years, the company has been named first or second in Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management survey (among those with 1,000 employees or more). The firm was awarded an A+ in every category in the latest 2019 PRI report for our approach to ESG integration across asset classes. The firm manages $357 billion in client assets as of June 30, 2020. For more information, please visit our website at www.nb.com .





This press release appears as a matter of record only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any security.

NBPE is established as a closed-end investment company domiciled in Guernsey. NBPE has received the necessary consent of the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results. This document is not intended to constitute legal, tax or accounting advice or investment recommendations. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. Statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, opinions and beliefs of NBPE's investment manager. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon. Additionally, this document contains "forward-looking statements." Actual events or results or the actual performance of NBPE may differ materially from those reflected or contemplated in such targets or forward-looking statements.

