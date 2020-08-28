Rueil-Malmaison, 28 August 2020

VINCI Airports – Releases of London Gatwick Airport

London Gatwick Airport, a 50.01% subsidiary of VINCI Airports, today released its half-year results as at 30 June 2020, including the compliance certificate (which sets out the level of the financial covenants associated with the financial structure of Gatwick Funding Limited).

The company states that it has entered into discussions with its lenders, in light of the forecast impact on its financial covenants.

It also announced a restructuring plan to reduce costs in response to the sharp decline in traffic. Passenger numbers in August were more than 80 per cent down compared to the same period a year ago.

The documents released can be found on the company's website: https://www.gatwickairport.com/business-community/about-gatwick/investor-relations/reports/

