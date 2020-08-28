Expiration Date of the Call Option on a Block of 10 Million Atari Shares Granted by Ker Ventures, LLC to Wade J. Rosen Revocable Trust

Paris, August 28, 2020 – As communicated on March 24, 2020, Ker Ventures, LLC (“KV”) has granted to Wade J. Rosen Revocable Trust a call option on a block of ten million (10,000,000) Atari shares, to be exercised between July 21, 2020 and August 31, 2020 (extended in the event of a restricted period), at the weighted-average stock price of the Atari shares prevailing on the date of exercise of such option, with a minimum of Euro 0,20 per share and a maximum of Euro 0,50 per share. Given the ongoing restricted period due to the preparation of the annual financial report of Atari, the expiration date of such call option is ten trading days after the publication of such report. The publication date of such report is scheduled for September 29, 2020. The other terms and conditions of such option remain unchanged.

About Atari:

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command® and Pong®. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For more information: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/ . Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA), in Sweden on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as Swedish Depositary Receipts (ISIN Code SE0012481232, Ticker ATA SDB) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

Contacts

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO Calyptus - Marie Calleux

Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 - pm@atari-sa.com Tel + 33 1 53 65 68 68 – atari@calyptus.net

Redeye AB (Certified Adviser) – Catharina Prämhall Mangold Fondkommision AB – Henric Malm

Tel: +46 8 121 576 90 – certifiedadviser@redeye.se Tel: +46 8 5030 1552 – henric.malm@mangold.se

This is information that Atari SA. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on August 28, 2020 at 08:30am

