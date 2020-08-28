Hørsholm, Denmark (28 August 2020) – Oncology Venture A/S (OV:ST) (“Oncology Venture”) today announces the Interim Report for the period January – June 2020. The report is available as an attached document and on the company’s website.
CEO of Oncology Venture Steve Carchedi states, “I am pleased to report on our achievements in Q2 and year to date. In spite of the current environment with the pandemic, we have made significant progress toward our new company strategy and have exceeded our goals. Only two days ago, we announced positive data from our pre-clinical testing of Stenoparib as a potential treatment of Covid-19, and that we plan to advance into human clinical studies. Earlier in the year we announced the licensing of LiPlaCis and 2X-111 to Smerud Medical Research, a deal which can result in several hundred million Swedish kronor in milestone fees - followed by significant royalties. We also secured the full development control of our Dovitinib and Stenoparib projects, and our financials are improving on all parameters. The general cost-efficiency measures we put in place are bearing fruit. Our efforts to reduce financial expenses are becoming very visible in our financial reporting, and more. As a result, I am pleased to report that our current half-year company financials for 2020 are 50% better than compared to first half-year of 2019.”
Summary of the Half Year Report
2019 numbers in brackets.
Highlights during Q2 2020
Highlights after the period
The report is available on:
About Oncology Venture A/S
Oncology Venture A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: OV.ST) develops drugs for personalized treatment of cancer guided by its proprietary drug response predictor technology, DRP®. The company has a mature portfolio of six drug candidates, including compounds in the pre-registration stage. The product portfolio includes: Stenoparib (2X-121), a PARP inhibitor in Phase 2 for Ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan-TKI in pre-NDA phase for Renal Cell Carcinoma; IXEMPRA® (Ixabepilone), a microtubulin inhibitor approved in the U.S. for the treatment of breast cancer; LiPlaCis®, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin in Phase 2 trials for breast and prostate cancer;
2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin under manufacturing for Phase 2 in breast cancer; and Irofulven, a DNA damaging agent in Phase 2 for prostate cancer.
About the Drug Response Predictor – DRP® Companion Diagnostic
Oncology Venture uses its drug specific DRP® to select those patients who, by the genetic signature of their cancer, are found to have a high likelihood of responding to the specific drug. By screening patients before treatment the response rate can be significantly increased. The DRP® method builds on the comparison of sensitive vs. resistant human cancer cell lines, including genomic information from cell lines combined with clinical tumor biology and prior clinical trial outcomes. DRP® is based on messenger RNA from the patient’s biopsies. DRP® has proven its ability to provide a statistically significant prediction of the clinical outcome from drug treatment in cancer patients in nearly 40 clinical studies that were examined, including an ongoing, prospective Phase 2 trial. The DRP® platform can be used in all cancer types and is patented for more than 70 anti-cancer drugs in the U.S.
Follow us on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oncologyventure/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oncology-venture/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/OncologyVenture
Forward-looking statements
This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of OV’s control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning OV’s plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. OV undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.
Contact:
Henrik Moltke, CFO
+45 22 44 54 04
hm@oncologyventure.com
Certified Adviser:
Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB, Email: ca@skmg.se. Tel: +46 11 32 30 732
This information is information that Oncology Venture A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication on 28 August 2020.
Attachments
Oncology Venture A/S
Hoersholm, DENMARK
logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: