The fuel-efficient Kalmar SmartPower RTGs can reduce fuel consumption by up to 50 per cent annually compared to traditional diesel machines.

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 28 AUGUST 2020 AT 11 AM (EEST)

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded an agreement with Phnom Penh Autonomous Port (PPAP) to supply four Kalmar SmartPower Rubber-Tyred Gantry (RTG) Cranes for its LM17 Container Terminal in Cambodia. The order was booked in Cargotec's 2020 Q3 order intake with delivery scheduled to be completed in Q3 of 2021.

PPAP’s LM17 Container Terminal started its operations in January 2013 in Kandal Province, Cambodia. The terminal provides service for both containerised and conventional cargoes with a current container handling capacity of 150,000 TEUs. The four new Kalmar RTGs to be delivered at LM17 are part of the terminal’s infrastructure expansion program, which aims to support the company’s growth plans helping them double the terminal’s capacity. The terminal already operates a Kalmar fleet of RTGs and Reachstackers.

The Kalmar SmartPower RTG consumes up to 10 litres less fuel per hour than most of the diesel RTGs on the market, thanks to its significantly smaller diesel engine and intelligent power management system. Due to its sophisticated design, Kalmar SmartPower RTG weighs less and has fewer components, resulting in higher efficiency, fewer faults, less downtime and less maintenance. It provides the perfect balance between productivity and cost efficiency in typical container handling applications.

H.E. Bavy Hei, Chairman & CEO, PPAP: “Our strong relationship with Kalmar dates back to the very beginning of our operations at LM17. The Kalmar team’s great support and high-performing equipment led us to choose them again when it came to expanding our capacity.”

Daniel Ho, VP, Sales, APAC, Kalmar: “We are pleased to continue to gain ground with our RTG solutions in South East Asia. It is also a great pleasure to continue our partnership with PPAP and support them in their ambitious growth plans. Our fuel-efficient SmartPower RTGs can reduce fuel consumption by up to 50 per cent annually compared to traditional diesel machines, helping customers take the first step on their journey towards more eco-efficient operations.”

Further information for the press:

Daniel Ho, VP, Sales, APAC, Kalmar, daniel.ho@kalmarglobal.com

Maija Eklöf, Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Kalmar, tel. +358 20 777 4096, maija.eklof@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar offers the widest range of cargo handling solutions and services to ports, terminals, distribution centres and to heavy industry. Kalmar is the industry forerunner in terminal automation and in energy efficient container handling, with one in four container movements around the globe being handled by a Kalmar solution. Through its extensive product portfolio, global service network and ability to enable a seamless integration of different terminal processes, Kalmar improves the efficiency of every move. www.kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2019 totalled approximately EUR 3.7 billion and it employs around 12,000 people. www.cargotec.com

