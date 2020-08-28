Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global eCommerce Market by (B2B, B2C), by Product (Fashion, Electronics, Toys, Hobby & DIY, Furniture & Appliances, Food & Personal Care), Users, Countries, Companies Analysis, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ecommerce can be defined as a transaction conducted commercially via the internet for purchasing of goods and services. This includes online goods & services (software, media streaming, e-books), market place services (e-wallet, comparison shopping), retail services (ordering food, travel, mail deliveries, footwear, apparel), and customer support (help desks, live support). Global eCommerce market has grown significantly over the last few decades. According to the analysis, Global eCommerce Market is forecasted to be USD 39.51 Trillion by the year 2026.
Impact of COVID-19 on Global eCommerce Market
Due to COVID-19, the world has witnessed unprecedented wealth destruction. The governments around the globe have taken unprecedented measures to contain the infection rate, such as lockdowns and border restrictions. All these measures severely restricted the economic activities and thousands of traditional-style businesses and companies were severely affected, and a lot of them has even gone bankrupt.
However, in these times of distress, ecommerce appeared to be promising support in the fight against coronavirus as it supported to lessen the rate of infection by offering online delivery of commodities and services. By looking at the growth opportunity of eCommerce is offering, even supermarkets started online shipment of groceries by providing door-to-door services to their consumers, preventing risks from in-store visits. This has further given rise to online payments and obviated in-person cash transactions. This research report has covered Coronavirus impact on global eCommerce market.
Market Drivers for Global eCommerce Market
Global eCommerce market is growing due to high internet penetration, the decline in internet prices, increasing number of smartphones, product localization, advancement in technology such as big data, artificial intelligence, product localization and personalization, market stability, product innovation, and surging disposable income. Millennials and Gen Xers are the biggest online shoppers in terms of time and money on eCommerce sites. Millennials and Gen Xers spend more than 50 percent time in online shopping, 6 hours versus 4 hours relative to their older counterparts.
eCommerce websites have certain advantages over the traditional book and mortar stores such as 24/7 shopping, ability to compare prices, time-savings from physical visiting of stores, more variety of products. Few other factors such as avoiding crowd, checkout lanes, products can be purchased without physical barrier; and helpful for old and disabled customers these facilities push consumers to buy the products online.
This report captures a detailed analysis of Global eCommerce Market and gives an all-encompassing study of the key growth drivers and restraints.
Key Companies Covered
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamic
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. Global E-Commerce Market
5.1 E-Commerce Market (Business to Business)
5.2 E-Commerce Market (Business to Customer)
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 B2B Vs B2C
6.2 By Product Categories
6.3 By Countries
6.4 Usage of Cross Border E-Commerce by Country (2018)
7. Global B2C E-Commerce Market by Product Categories
7.1 Fashion
7.1.1 Market
7.1.2 Online Vs Offline
7.2 Electronics & Media
7.2.1 Market
7.2.2 Online Vs Offline
7.3 Toys, Hobby & DIY
7.3.1 Market
7.4 Furniture & Appliances
7.4.1 Market
7.4.2 Online Vs Offline
7.5 Food & Personal Care
7.5.1 Market
7.5.2 Online Vs Offline
8. Global Fashion E-Commerce Market by Segment
8.1 Apparel
8.1.1 Market
8.1.2 User
8.2 Footwear
8.2.1 Market
8.2.2 User
8.3 Bags & Accessories
8.3.1 Market
8.3.2 User
9. Global Electronics & Media E-Commerce Market by Segment
9.1 Consumer Electronics
9.1.1 Market
9.1.2 User
9.2 Books, Movies, Music & Games
9.2.1 Market
9.2.2 User
10. Global Toys, Hobby & DIY E-Commerce Market by Segment
10.1 Toys & Baby
10.1.1 Market
10.1.2 User
10.2 Sports & Outdoor
10.2.1 Market
10.2.2 User
10.3 Hobby & Stationery
10.3.1 Market
10.3.2 User
10.4 DIY, Garden & Pets
10.4.1 Market
10.4.2 User
11. Global Furniture & Appliances E-Commerce Market by Segment
11.1 Furniture & Homeware
11.1.1 Market
11.1.2 User
11.2 Household Appliances
11.2.1 Market
11.2.2 User
12. Global Food & Personal Care E-Commerce Market by Segment
12.1 Food & Beverages
12.1.1 Market
12.1.2 User
12.2 Personal Care
12.2.1 Market
12.2.2 User
13. Global Number of Internet Users
14. Global B2C E-Commerce Market by Country
14.1 United States
14.2 China
14.3 India
14.4 Japan
14.5 Germany
14.6 United Kingdom
14.7 France
14.8 Italy
14.9 Canada
14.10 South Korea
15. Company Analysis
15.1 Rakuten, Inc
15.1.1 Overview
15.1.2 Recent Development
15.1.3 Sales Analysis
15.2 Amazon.com, Inc.
15.2.1 Overview
15.2.2 Recent Development
15.2.3 Sales Analysis
15.3 Alibaba Group Holding Limited
15.3.1 Overview
15.3.2 Recent Development
15.3.3 Sales Analysis
15.4 Walmart Inc.
15.4.1 Overview
15.4.2 Recent Development
15.4.3 Sales Analysis
15.5 eBay Inc.
15.5.1 Overview
15.5.2 Recent Development
15.5.3 Sales Analysis
15.6 Zalando SE
15.6.1 Overview
15.6.2 Recent Development
15.6.3 Sales Analysis
15.7 Otto Group
15.7.1 Overview
15.7.2 Recent Development
15.7.3 Sales Analysis
15.8 JD.com, Inc.
15.8.1 Overview
15.8.2 Recent Development
15.8.3 Sales Analysis
