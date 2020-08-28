Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid Mill. kr. (nominal)
|Sale
|Stop-rate (per cent)
|Pro-rata
|Price
|98 17884 DKT 01/12/20 IV
|1,000
|1,000
|-0.565
|100 %
|100.1430
|98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I
|1,760
|760
|-0.570
|100 %
|100.2874
|98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II
|440
|440
|-0.550
|100 %
|100.4188
|98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III
|5,260
|4,300
|-0.555
|100 %
|100.5659
|Total
|8,460
|6,500
The sale will settle 1 September 2020.
Danmarks Nationalbank
København K, DENMARK