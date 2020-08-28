Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:

ISIN Bid Mill. kr. (nominal) Sale Stop-rate (per cent) Pro-rata Price ﻿﻿98 17884 DKT 01/12/20 IV 1,000 1,000 -0.565 100 % 100.1430 98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I 1,760 760

-0.570 100 % 100.2874 98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II 440

440

-0.550 100 % 100.4188 98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III 5,260 4,300

-0.555 100 % 100.5659 Total 8,460 6,500

The sale will settle 1 September 2020.