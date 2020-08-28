Bids, sales, stop-rates and prices are presented in the table below:      

ISINBid Mill. kr. (nominal)SaleStop-rate (per cent)Pro-rataPrice
﻿﻿98 17884 DKT 01/12/20 IV1,0001,000-0.565100 %100.1430
98 17967 DKT 01/03/21 I1,760760
-0.570100 %100.2874
98 18189 DKT 01/06/21 II 440
440
-0.550100 %100.4188
98 18262 DKT 01/09/21 III5,2604,300
-0.555100 %100.5659
Total8,4606,500   

The sale will settle 1 September 2020.