The global market for polyethyleneimine is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period.
Major factor driving the market studied is increasing demand from applications in detergents and water treatment chemicals and growing usage in adhesives & sealants applications. On the flipside, stringent environmental regulations and unfavorable conditions arising due to the COVID-19 outbreak is hindering the growth of the market. The global polyethyleneimine market is consolidated with the presence of both international and domestic players in the market.
Market Highlights
Key Trends
Increasing Demand from the Adhesives & Sealants Segment
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the World Market
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of Study
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from Applications in Detergents and Water Treatment Chemicals
4.1.2 Growing Usage in Adhesives & Sealants Applications
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations
4.2.2 Unfavorable Conditions Arising due to the COVID-19 Outbreak
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Linear
5.1.2 Branched
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Detergents
5.2.2 Adhesives & Sealants
5.2.3 Water Treatment Chemicals
5.2.4 Cosmetics
5.2.5 Paper
5.2.6 Inks & Dyes
5.2.7 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 Competitive Landscape
6.1 Merger & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share (%)/Ranking Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific
6.4.2 BASF SE
6.4.3 Gongbike New Material Technology (Shanghai) Co. Ltd.
6.4.4 Serva Electrophoresis GmbH
6.4.5 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.
6.4.6 Shaoxing Xingxin New Materials Co. Ltd.
6.4.7 Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
6.4.8 Chemieliva Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
6.4.9 Wuhan Bright Chemical Co. Ltd.
7 Market Opportunities and Future Trends
7.1 Development of Polyethyleneimine-Nano Silica Composites, a Low-Cost and Promising Adsorbent for CO2 Capture
7.2 Other Opportunities
