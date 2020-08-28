Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Air Insulated Switchgear Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global air-insulated switchgear market is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.
Air-insulated switchgear (AIS) uses air as the insulation medium and plays a vital role in controlling and protecting the power system equipment. Electricity demand in the developed countries has continued to stay higher, owing to the continued efficiency improvements in lighting, refrigerators, and motors, etc. Therefore, the increasing demand for electricity in developing countries is expected to drive the market, over the forecast period.
Additionally, owing to the increasing electrification rate across the world, the electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure is expected to witness massive growth, which, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for AIS, during the forecast period. Gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) can be used as an alternative to AIS, as AIS substations require high maintenance, thus leading to high operational cost. The above-mentioned factor is expected to hamper the market studied.
Market Highlights
Key Trends
The Power Utilities Sector is Witnessing Significant Growth
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the World Market
Competitive Landscape
The air-insulated switchgear market is moderately fragmented. Some of the key companies in the market include ABB Ltd, Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Larsen & Toubro Limited, and Alfanar Group.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2025
4.3 Parametric Analysis of Air-insulated Switchgear (AIS)
4.4 Recent Trends and Developments
4.5 Government Policies and Regulations
4.6 Market Dynamics
4.6.1 Drivers
4.6.2 Restraints
4.7 Supply Chain Analysis
4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Voltage Level
5.1.1 Low Voltage
5.1.2 Medium Voltage
5.1.3 High Voltage
5.2 End User
5.2.1 Power Utilities
5.2.2 Industrial
5.2.3 Commercial and Residential
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 ABB Ltd.
6.3.2 Siemens AG
6.3.3 Schneider Electric SE
6.3.4 Larsen & Toubro Limited
6.3.5 Alfanar Group
6.3.6 Eaton Corporation PLC
6.3.7 Unisun Electric Co. Ltd.
6.3.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
6.3.9 Elatec Power Distribution GmbH
6.3.10 Tavrida Electric AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
