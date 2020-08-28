Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 48 – 2020

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

28 August 2020

Completion of repurchase of shares from ROCKWOOL Foundation and consequent adjustment of share repurchase program

Today, ROCKWOOL International A/S has completed a repurchase of 57,557 A shares for a total of EUR 16 million from the ROCKWOOL Foundation in accordance with the agreement announced on 20 August 2020. The repurchase was completed at market price calculated as the volume weighted average price of the Company’s A shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen in the last five trading days prior to completion.

As a consequence of completion of the repurchase, the Company’s ongoing share repurchase program initiated on 6 February 2020 in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 will be adjusted accordingly. This entails that, going forward, the Company’s share repurchase program must not exceed an aggregate value of EUR 64 million (previously EUR 80 million) divided amongst no more than 192,443 A shares (previously 250,000 A shares) and 400,000 B shares (unchanged). The other terms of the share repurchase program as described in company announcement of 6 February 2020 are unchanged.

Further information:

Kim Junge Andersen

Chief Financial Officer

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 56 03 00

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77



Attachment