Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas-insulated Switchgear Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The world market for gas-insulated switchgear is expected to witness a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, 2020-2025.
The gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) is metal-enclosed, which is more environment-friendly, more reliable, and more flexible when compared to air-insulated switchgear (AIS). Due to its space optimization, low maintenance, and protection against external elements, the demand for gas-insulated switchgear is expected to rise in the coming years.
Transformation of the power industry is expected to drive the demand for gas-insulated switchgear market during the forecast period, as GIS type switchgear is preferred for transmission line renovation projects. Factors, such as high equipment cost when compared to AIS, along with stringent environmental and safety regulations related to GIS, are hindering the market growth.
Market Highlights
Key Trends
Medium Voltage GIS to Witness Significant Demand
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Global Market
Competitive Landscape
The gas-insulated switchgear market is moderately fragmented. Some of the key companies in the market include ABB Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, Eaton Corporation PLC, and Toshiba International Corporation.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast in USD billion, till 2025
4.3 Recent Trends and Developments
4.4 Government Policies and Regulations
4.5 Market Dynamics
4.5.1 Drivers
4.5.2 Restraints
4.6 Supply Chain Analysis
4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Voltage Level
5.1.1 Low Voltage
5.1.2 Medium Voltage
5.1.3 High Voltage
5.2 End User
5.2.1 Power Utilities
5.2.2 Industrial Sector
5.2.3 Commercial and Residential Sector
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 ABB Ltd.
6.3.2 Schneider Electric SE
6.3.3 General Electric Company
6.3.4 Powell Industries Inc.
6.3.5 Eaton Corporation PLC
6.3.6 Toshiba International Corporation
6.3.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
6.3.8 Siemens AG
6.3.9 Hyosung Heavy Industries Corp.
6.3.10 Larsen & Toubro Limited
6.3.11 Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
