New Appointment at Panostaja Oyj: Tessa Koivunen appointed as CEO of Carrot

B.Sc. (Comp.Sc.), MBA Tessa Koivunen (born 1983) has been appointed as the new CEO of Panostaja segment Carrot Palvelut Group Oy. She has been the acting CEO of Carrot since March 16, 2020, having previously served at the company as development director and management team member since 2017. Before her transfer to Carrot, Koivunen worked for IBM and Solita, among other employers.

Tessa Koivunen has more than 15 years of solid experience in technology consulting and business management and development tasks in global companies.

Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

Further information:

CEO Tapio Tommila, +358 (0)40 527 6311





Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish SMEs in the role of an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors.Together with its partners, Panostaja strives to increase shareholder value and create Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in seven investment targets. Panostaja’s shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2019 financial year, the Group’s net sales totaled MEUR 190. www.panostaja.fi