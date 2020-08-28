Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Therapeutics Market by Application, Product and Sales Channel, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Digital Therapeutics Market is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2019 to USD 5.67 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 20%. The market is segmented based on application, product, sales channel and geography.
Growth of the market is attributed to an increase in the adoption of smartphones and tablets, a rising focus on preventive healthcare, a need to control healthcare costs and an increasing incidence of preventable chronic diseases. The market is affected due to lack of awareness and access to the digital therapeutics in developing countries, data privacy concerns, and resistance from traditional healthcare service providers. Unexplored therapeutics applications and emerging markets offer huge growth opportunities for market players.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Segment Highlights
IGR Competitive Quadrant
The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share.
Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.
Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.
Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market.
Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy and stable or negative in performance.
