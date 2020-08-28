Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Haemophilia Treatment Market by Application, Product and Sales Channel, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Haemophilia Treatment Market is expected to grow from USD 11.2 billion in 2019 to USD 15.7 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The Global Haemophilia Treatment Market is segmented based on Product Type, Disease Indication, Distribution Channel, and Geography.
The market is driven by an increasing number of Haemophilic patients, the prevalence of Haemophilia in new-borns, increased diagnostics rates, and rise in the use of Prophylactic treatment. However, the market is hampered by the high cost of recombinant products, adverse effects associated with plasma-derived products, and lack of awareness in developed and under-developed countries. Ongoing research and development and new Haemophilia inhibitors have created a number of market opportunities.
North America has the largest share in the Global Haemophilia Treatment Market. However, the Asia-Pacific and South American countries are expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. An increasing number of Haemophilic patients, growing medical research, and better diagnostics techniques. Improved distribution channels in the region main contributing factors for the growth of the market. By disease indication, the market for Haemophilia A treatment has the largest share. Haemophilia A treatment shares more than 80 percent of the total market by disease indication.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
IGR Competitive Quadrant
The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share.
Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.
Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.
Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market.
Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy and stable or negative in performance.
Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered
1. Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Trends
5. Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6. Global Haemophilia Treatment Market, By Product Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Recombinant coagulation factor
6.2.1 Factor VIII
6.2.2 Factor IX
6.2.3 Others
6.3 Plasma-derived coagulation factor
6.3.1 Factor VIII
6.3.2 Factor IX
6.3.3 Others
6.4 Extended Half-life products
6.4.1 Factor VIII
6.4.2 Factor IX
6.4.3 Others
7. Global Haemophilia Treatment Market, By Disease Indication
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Haemophilia A
7.3 Haemophilia B
7.4 Haemophilia C
7.5 Others
8. Global Haemophilia Treatment Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hospital Pharmacies
8.3 Retail Pharmacies
8.4 Online Pharmacies
9. Global Haemophilia Treatment Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 South America
9.3.1 Brazil
9.3.2 Argentina
9.4 Europe
9.4.1 UK
9.4.2 France
9.4.3 Germany
9.4.4 Italy
9.4.5 Rest of Europe
9.5 Asia-Pacific
9.5.1 China
9.5.2 Japan
9.5.3 India
9.5.4 Australia
9.5.5 Rest of APAC
9.6 Middle East and Africa
10. Competitive Landscape
10.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.3.1 Merger & Acquisition
10.3.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
10.3.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement
10.3.4 Investment & Funding
11. Company Profiles
11.1 Novo Nordisk A/S
11.2 Shire
11.3 Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
11.4 Bayer AG
11.5 Pfizer, Inc.
11.6 CSL Behring
11.7 BioMarin
11.8 Octopharma AG
11.9 Genzyme Corporation
11.10 Spark Therapeutics, Inc.
11.11 Baxter International
11.12 Grifols SA
11.13 Kedrion
11.14 Hospira Inc.
11.15 Biogen Inc.
