Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Haemophilia Treatment Market by Application, Product and Sales Channel, Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Haemophilia Treatment Market is expected to grow from USD 11.2 billion in 2019 to USD 15.7 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The Global Haemophilia Treatment Market is segmented based on Product Type, Disease Indication, Distribution Channel, and Geography.



The market is driven by an increasing number of Haemophilic patients, the prevalence of Haemophilia in new-borns, increased diagnostics rates, and rise in the use of Prophylactic treatment. However, the market is hampered by the high cost of recombinant products, adverse effects associated with plasma-derived products, and lack of awareness in developed and under-developed countries. Ongoing research and development and new Haemophilia inhibitors have created a number of market opportunities.



North America has the largest share in the Global Haemophilia Treatment Market. However, the Asia-Pacific and South American countries are expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. An increasing number of Haemophilic patients, growing medical research, and better diagnostics techniques. Improved distribution channels in the region main contributing factors for the growth of the market. By disease indication, the market for Haemophilia A treatment has the largest share. Haemophilia A treatment shares more than 80 percent of the total market by disease indication.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing Number of Haemophilic Patients

Increasing diagnostics rates

Increase in the use of Prophylactic treatment

Prevalence of Haemophilia in new-borns

Restraints

The high cost of recombinant products

Adverse effects associated with plasma-derived products

Lack of awareness in developing and under-developed countries

Opportunities

Research and development

New Haemophilia inhibitors

IGR Competitive Quadrant

The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share.



Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products.

Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share.

Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market.

Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy and stable or negative in performance.



