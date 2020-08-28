NEW YORK and LONDON, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / AIM: TILS) (“Tiziana” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing targeted drugs for cancer, inflammatory diseases and COVID-19, today announced the clarification of the reason for filing a corrected amendment registration statement on Form F-6 registering additional American Depositary Shares (ADSs). The registration statement was not filed to register shares for a capital raise, but for the sole purpose of increasing the number of ADSs available for shareholders to exchange ordinary shares of Tiziana for ADSs. Over the past few months, an increasing number of ordinary shares have been exchanged for ADSs. Each ADS represents two (2) ordinary shares.



Tiziana Life Sciences plc is a dual listed (NASDAQ: TLSA & UK AIM: TILS) biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human diseases in oncology, inflammation, and infectious diseases. In addition to milciclib, the Company will be shortly initiating phase 2 studies with orally administered foralumab for Crohn’s disease and nasally administered foralumab for progressive multiple sclerosis. Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) in clinical development in the world. This phase 2 compound has potential application in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes (T1D), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, where modulation of a T-cell response is desirable. The Company is accelerating development of anti-Interleukin 6 receptor (IL6R) mAb, a fully human monoclonal antibody for treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, especially for treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory symptoms.

