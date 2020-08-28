Pune, India, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global augmented reality market is valued at USD 1.54 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 55.0% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. The major factors that are contributing to the growth of the market include increasing demand for AR devices from various industry verticals including healthcare and media and entertainment, among others. Also, increasing investments for the development of AR technology by the major players are promoting the growth of the augmented reality market.

Augmented reality (AR) is one of the latest technologies which is a blend of various interactive digital elements, such as buzzy haptic feedback, dazzling visual overlays, or other sensory projections that are integrated into the real-world environment. Pokemon Go is the most famous use case of augmented reality. Augmented reality is rapidly growing with its application can now be seen in the daily life. AR has been integrated into various mobile applications such as Snapchat lenses, which is yet another popular application of AR. Major industry vertical including healthcare, automotive, entertainment, and gaming are boosting the adoption of augmented reality in recent times.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-68810

Key players in the market are investing significantly in the development of the augmented reality technology. For instance, Google Inc., in January 2019, has launched new addons in its search engine that deploys Google Lens and Augmented reality. This enables it to superimpose content and information into the real world. The major factors that are driving the growth of the augmented reality market are increasing investments by major technology leaders for the development of AR products and applications, and growing demand for AR devices in the entertainment and healthcare sector.

AR applications require AR devices, due to which the hardware segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Companies such as Google Inc, Magic Leap, and Daqri LLC are focusing more on the development of AR devices. However, the health issues associated with the continuous use of AR devices are expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Augmented Reality Market, by Component

In terms of component, the hardware segment is holding a major share in the global augmented reality market in 2020 and is anticipated to remain the largest during the forecast period. Among hardware, the displays and projectors have dominated the market since many major players including Visteon, Magic Leap, and others already have their AR displays. Additionally, the rising demand for AR devices in the healthcare sector is expected to drive the growth of displays and projectors in the global augmented reality market.

Global Augmented Reality Market, by Type

In terms of type, the head-up display segment of the augmented reality market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These displays are currently in the introductory phase and has a high potential in the automotive sector. Automotive companies such as BMW is set to launch the AR HUDs in its upcoming premium models, which is expected to be launched in later 2020. The current BMW 7 series models have traditional HUDs

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-68810

Global Augmented Reality Market, by Technology

In terms of technology, the near eye-based technology segment of the global augmented reality market has captured the largest market share in 2020, as major AR devices such as head mounted displays use the near eye-based technology. It has witnessed significant adoption in last year.

Global Augmented Reality Market, by Application

In terms of application, the media and entertainment segment of the augmented reality market has captured the largest market share in 2020 due to the higher adoption of head mounted augmented reality devices across the media and entertainment applications.

Global Augmented Reality Market, by Region:

In terms of region, the Asia Pacific region has dominated the global augmented reality market in the year 2019 and 2020. The major contributing factor is the higher adoption of AR devices among e-commerce players of the Asia-Pacific region. Countries such as China, Japan, and India have witnessed higher adoption of these devices. Moreover, increasing adoption of AR devices in the commercial sector in China is expected to boost the market of AR devices across the Asia-Pacific region.

Some Major Findings of Augmented Reality Market Report Include:

Global Augmented Reality market trend & forecasts analysis along with a country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries

In-depth global Augmented Reality market analysis by component, type, technology, application and regions with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Profiles of the major market players operating in the global augmented reality market, which include Qualcomm Technologies Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Blipper Inc., Infinity Augmented Reality Inc., Google Inc., DAQRI, Samsung Electronics Corporation Ltd., Catchoom Technologies, Magic Leap Inc., Sony Corporation, PTC Inc., Wikitude GmbH, Zugara, Inc, Osterhout Design Group, METAIO’s SDK, Facebook, Inc., and Total Immersion, among others.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, and growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years.

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes Covid-19 impact analysis, along with drivers, restrains, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global augmented reality market.

Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the augmented reality market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 150 pages with 102 market data tables and 68 figures & charts from the report, “Augmented Reality Market, By Component (Hardware [Display & Projectors, Cameras, Semiconductor Component, Sensors, Position/Room Tracker, Others] and Software), By Type (Head Mounted Display, Head Up Display, and Handheld Device), By Technology (Monitor Based Technology and Near Eye Based Technology), By Application (Consumer, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Enterprise, Commercial, Automotive, Energy, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)” in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/augmented-reality-market/single_user_license

Browse Related Reports:

Sensors In Internet Of Things (IoT) Devices Market, By Sensor Type (Motion, Temperature, Pressure, Light, Chemical, Humidity, Proximity, Occupancy, Accelerometers, Others), By Network Technology (Wired, Wireless), By Application (Home Automation, Smart City, Wearable Electronics, Commercial, Retail, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Automation, Transportation, Smart Agriculture, Logistics, Energy, Entertainment), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/sensors-in-internet-of-things-iot-devices-market/46870

Global Semiconductor Equipment Market, By Product Phase (Front-end Equipment and Back-end Equipment), By Application (Integrated Circuit, Discrete Device, Optoelectronic Device, and Sensors), By End-use Industry (Electronics {Mobile, Computer, Laptop, Radio, and Others}, Automobile, and Others), and By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/global-semiconductor-equipment-market/36190

Data Annotation Tools Market, By Data Type (Image/Video (Bounding Box, Semantic Annotation, Polygon Annotation, Lines and Splines), Text, and Audio), Annotation Approach (Manual Annotation and Automated Annotation), Application (Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, Automotive, and Agriculture) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2028

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/data-annotation-tools-market/65691

Reed Sensor Market, By Sensing Type (High Voltage Reed Sensor, High Temperature Reed Sensor, Metal Detection Reed Sensor), By Mount Type (Surface Mount Reed Sensor, Thread Mount Reed Sensor, Panel Mount Reed Sensor), By Contact Position (Form A, Form B, Form C), By Industry Vertical (Automotive, Electronic, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Robotics & Automation, Aerospace, Construction, Safety & Security, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2028

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/reed-sensor-market/64933

About US

Quince Market Insights is a global market research and consulting company publishing syndicate studies as well as consulting assignments pertaining to markets that promise high growth opportunities in strategic future. We are dedicated team of analysts with strong base in technical expertise as well as thorough understanding of the market dynamics. Some of key areas expertise includes chemicals, advanced materials, construction, mining, food & agriculture, automotive, machines & equipment, and others. We analyze emerging trends in relatively nascent markets that promise high growth opportunities in future. We focus towards precision research practices that provide accurate market estimations and forecasts. This helps our clients to make proper estimations with regards to demand analysis, regional growth, major competitors, and dynamics of the market.

Ajay D Quince Market Insights Pune India Phone: US +1 208 405 2835 UK +44 1444 39 0986 APAC +91 706 672 4848 Email: sales@quincemarketinsights.com Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com