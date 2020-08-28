Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Immunosuppressant Drugs Market by Application, Product and Sales Channel, Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
An increase in the number of organ transplants has given a boost to the global immunosuppressant market. Global Immunosuppressant Drugs Market is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion during 2019-2025 at a CAGR of 4.8%.
The growth of the market is attributed to an increase in the number of autoimmune diseases and an increase in demand for organ transplantation. However, the market is hindered by the side effects of immunosuppressant drugs and stringent Government regulation. The increasing demand from emerging economies and the export of drugs and medicines have created opportunities for the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Segments Covered
The Global Immunosuppressant Drugs Market is segmented based on Drug Class, Application, Distribution Channel, End User, and Geography.
Calcineurin inhibitors drugs are expected to hold a major share in the Global Immunosuppressant Drugs Market. This is due to their wide applications in organ transplantation and the treatment of autoimmune diseases. By application, Global Immunosuppressant Drugs Market is classified as autoimmune disease treatment, Organ Transplant and other applications. The organ transplant segment holds the largest market share.
North America region has the largest market share in the Global Immunosuppressant Drugs Market owing to an increasing number of cases with autoimmune disease and an increasing number of organ transplants. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
IGR Competitive Quadrant
The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.
Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products
Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share
Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market
Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy and stable or negative in performance
Why Read this report?
Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered
1. Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Trends
5. Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6. Global Immunosuppressant Drugs Market, By Drug Class
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Calcineurin Inhibitors
6.3 Antiproliferative Agents
6.4 DmTOR Inhibitor
6.5 Steroids
6.6 Other Drugs Classes
7. Global Immunosuppressant Drugs Market, By Application
7.1 Autoimmune Disease
7.2 Organ Transplant
7.3 Other Applications
8. Global Immunosuppressant Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1 Hospital Pharmacies
8.2 Online Pharmacies
8.3 Retail Pharmacies
9. Global Immunosuppressant Drugs Market, By End User
9.1 Organ Transplantation
9.2 Autoimmune Disorders
9.3 Others
10. Global Immunosuppressant Drugs Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 South America
10.3.1 Brazil
10.3.2 Argentina
10.4 Europe
10.4.1 UK
10.4.2 France
10.4.3 Germany
10.4.4 Italy
10.4.5 Rest of Europe
10.5 Asia-Pacific
10.5.1 China
10.5.2 Japan
10.5.3 India
10.5.4 Australia
10.5.5 Rest of APAC
10.6 Middle East and Africa
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants
11.2 Market Share Analysis
11.3 Competitive Scenario
11.3.1 Merger & Acquisition
11.3.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.3.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.3.4 Investment & Funding
12. Company Profiles
12.1 Astellas Pharma, Inc.
12.2 Sanofi (Genzyme)
12.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
12.4 Novartis AG
12.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
12.6 Pfizer Inc.
12.7 GlaxoSmithKline plc
12.8 Allergan plc
12.9 Accord Healthcare Ltd.
12.10 Mylan Laboratories, Inc.
12.11 Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.)
12.12 Cipla Ltd.
12.13 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Accord Healthcare)
12.14 Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
12.15 Abbvie Inc.
12.16 Glenmark Phamaceutical, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4jr8kp
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: