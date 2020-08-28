Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Immunosuppressant Drugs Market by Application, Product and Sales Channel, Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

An increase in the number of organ transplants has given a boost to the global immunosuppressant market. Global Immunosuppressant Drugs Market is expected to reach USD 1.3 billion during 2019-2025 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The growth of the market is attributed to an increase in the number of autoimmune diseases and an increase in demand for organ transplantation. However, the market is hindered by the side effects of immunosuppressant drugs and stringent Government regulation. The increasing demand from emerging economies and the export of drugs and medicines have created opportunities for the market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increase in the Number of Autoimmune Disorders

Increase in Demand for Organ Transplantation

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disease

Restraints

Side Effects of Immunosuppressant Drugs

Stringent Government Regulations

Opportunities

Demand from Emerging Economies

Export of Drugs and Medicines

Segments Covered



The Global Immunosuppressant Drugs Market is segmented based on Drug Class, Application, Distribution Channel, End User, and Geography.



Calcineurin inhibitors drugs are expected to hold a major share in the Global Immunosuppressant Drugs Market. This is due to their wide applications in organ transplantation and the treatment of autoimmune diseases. By application, Global Immunosuppressant Drugs Market is classified as autoimmune disease treatment, Organ Transplant and other applications. The organ transplant segment holds the largest market share.



North America region has the largest market share in the Global Immunosuppressant Drugs Market owing to an increasing number of cases with autoimmune disease and an increasing number of organ transplants. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

IGR Competitive Quadrant

The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.



Lions: Represents companies with a strong foothold in the market, with the highest market share, large investments in technologies, new products

Bulls: Companies that are medium in size competing with their USPs, growing companies with proven market share

Rabbits: Small companies but growing rapidly, constantly improving their offerings in the market

Tortoise: Companies which are slow in growth, having a long legacy and stable or negative in performance



Why Read this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Immunosuppressant Drugs Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered

1. Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Shareholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process

2.2 Data Collection and Validation

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Assumptions of the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Trends

5. Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6. Global Immunosuppressant Drugs Market, By Drug Class

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Calcineurin Inhibitors

6.3 Antiproliferative Agents

6.4 DmTOR Inhibitor

6.5 Steroids

6.6 Other Drugs Classes

7. Global Immunosuppressant Drugs Market, By Application

7.1 Autoimmune Disease

7.2 Organ Transplant

7.3 Other Applications

8. Global Immunosuppressant Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel

8.1 Hospital Pharmacies

8.2 Online Pharmacies

8.3 Retail Pharmacies

9. Global Immunosuppressant Drugs Market, By End User

9.1 Organ Transplantation

9.2 Autoimmune Disorders

9.3 Others

10. Global Immunosuppressant Drugs Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.3 Mexico

10.3 South America

10.3.1 Brazil

10.3.2 Argentina

10.4 Europe

10.4.1 UK

10.4.2 France

10.4.3 Germany

10.4.4 Italy

10.4.5 Rest of Europe

10.5 Asia-Pacific

10.5.1 China

10.5.2 Japan

10.5.3 India

10.5.4 Australia

10.5.5 Rest of APAC

10.6 Middle East and Africa

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants

11.2 Market Share Analysis

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Merger & Acquisition

11.3.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.3.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.3.4 Investment & Funding

12. Company Profiles

12.1 Astellas Pharma, Inc.

12.2 Sanofi (Genzyme)

12.3 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

12.4 Novartis AG

12.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

12.6 Pfizer Inc.

12.7 GlaxoSmithKline plc

12.8 Allergan plc

12.9 Accord Healthcare Ltd.

12.10 Mylan Laboratories, Inc.

12.11 Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.)

12.12 Cipla Ltd.

12.13 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Accord Healthcare)

12.14 Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

12.15 Abbvie Inc.

12.16 Glenmark Phamaceutical, Inc.

