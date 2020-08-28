Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airline Brands & the Pandemic: Benchmarking COVID-19 Policies & Communications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report evaluates 66 major airline brands and their responses to COVID-19.
It focuses on two primary areas of an airline brand's response to the pandemic: its health and safety policy, and the effectiveness of its corporate communications during the crisis.
The thesis is that comprehensive COVID-19 policies and clear, consistent communications indicate an airline's preparedness, adaptability, and the likelihood of success in the new normal of air travel that will undoubtedly continue beyond the pandemic.
What You'll Learn
The study's main objective is to provide transparency and insights across the airline industry to understand:
The analysis is ideal for airline industry executives, corporate communications leaders, financial analysts, and anyone with a vested interest in aviation.
Methodology
The study assesses the airline industry by analyzing 66 brands and their health, safety, and cancellation policies in response to COVID-19. It evaluates how airline brands communicate their coronavirus policies to customers, employees, and the general public to inspire confidence in safe travel as the pandemic continues indefinitely. The study also benchmarks brand credibility and citizenship initiatives.
Each brand was audited using the information available on its web site and social media pages. The evaluation process simulated what a customer encounters when researching airlines in the current environment.
Airlines were measured on four major metrics:
Airlines were selected based on membership in one of the three airline alliances, oneworld, SkyTeam, and Star Alliance. 11 other major airlines that are not part of an airline alliance are also included.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Methodology
3. Airlines Assessed
4. Overall Performance by Brand
5. Key Findings
5.1 Airline COVID-19 Policies
5.2 Airline Brand Communications During COVID-19
5.3 Credibility Initiatives
5.4 Citizenship
6. Other Insights
Companies Mentioned
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
