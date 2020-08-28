Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Transportation Market by Types, by Application, by Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Transportation Market is driven by rapid urbanization, increasing government investment, adoption of IoT, and automation to improve technological optimization and prospects of environmental protections.



On the other hand, the huge capital investment required for the smart transportation systems will hinder the market growth. Growth in Mobility as a Solution (MaaS) leading to a decline in vehicle ownership and the introduction of smart Parking Management systems and Smart Ticketing Systems will create huge growth opportunities for the market.

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rapid urbanizations

Government Initiatives and PPP Models

Adoption of IoT and Automation to enhance technological optimization

Prospects of environmental protection

Restraints

Huge capital requirement

Lack of standardized and Uniform Technologies

Opportunities

The decline in Vehicle ownership with the growth of MaaS

Smart Parking Management System and Smart Ticketing System

8 Global Smart Transportation Market, By Geography

