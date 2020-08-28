Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Transportation Market by Types, by Application, by Geography and the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Smart Transportation Market is driven by rapid urbanization, increasing government investment, adoption of IoT, and automation to improve technological optimization and prospects of environmental protections.
On the other hand, the huge capital investment required for the smart transportation systems will hinder the market growth. Growth in Mobility as a Solution (MaaS) leading to a decline in vehicle ownership and the introduction of smart Parking Management systems and Smart Ticketing Systems will create huge growth opportunities for the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Why buy this report?
Report Highlights
Key Topics Covered
1 Report Description
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Currency
1.4 Years Considered
1.5 Language
1.6 Key Shareholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Process
2.2 Data Collection and Validation
2.2.1 Secondary Research
2.2.2 Primary Research
2.3 Market Size Estimation
2.4 Assumptions of the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Smart Transportation Market, By Type
6.1 Advance Traffic Management System
6.2 Advance Traveller Information System
6.3 Electronic Toll Collection System
6.4 Advance Public Transportation System
6.5 Commercial Vehicle Operation
7 Global Smart Transportation Market, By Application
7.1 Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring
7.2 Traffic Monitoring
7.3 Collision Avoidance System
7.4 Traffic Signal Control System
7.5 Traffic Message Signs
7.6 Parking Availability System
7.7 Traffic Enforcement Cameras
8 Global Surgical Gowns Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 South America
8.3.1 Brazil
8.3.2 Argentina
8.4 Europe
8.4.1 UK
8.4.2 France
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 Italy
8.4.5 Rest of Europe
8.5 Asia-Pacific
8.5.1 China
8.5.2 Japan
8.5.3 India
8.5.4 Australia
8.5.5 Rest of APAC
8.6 Middle East and Africa
9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Competitive Scenario
9.3.1 Merger & Acquisition
9.3.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
9.3.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement
9.3.4 Investment & Funding
10 Company Profiles
10.1 Bestmile
10.2 Cubic Corporation
10.3 DENSO Corporation
10.4 Doublemap
10.5 Efkon AG
10.6 Electricfeel
10.7 flir Systems Inc.
10.8 Geotoll
10.9 Kapsch TrafficCom AG
10.10 Nutonomy
10.11 Q-Free ASA
10.12 Siemens AG
10.13 Tomtom International B.V.
