Connected cars are becoming a universal sensation
The North American Market is currently the largest segment of the market with Europe following it. The fast-developing countries like India, Brazil are few of the markets where the demand for connected cars will grow in the near future.
The market growth is driven by factors such as increasing demand for safety and security in driving and Government policies promoting the adoption of connected cars. The huge data transactions in the connected cars may lead to data hacking and thus creating a question of cybersecurity. Also, lack of proper connectivity infrastructure also hinders market growth. The emergence of technologies such as 5G and AI has created opportunities for the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Opportunities
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Introduction
2.1. Objectives of the Study
2.2. Market Definition
2.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
2.4. Stakeholders
2.5. Assumptions
3 Research Methodology
3.1. Ecosystem Study of Connected Car Market
3.3. Methodology of Deriving the Market Size Estimation
3.1.1. Primary Research
3.1.3. Secondary Research
3.1.3. Data Triangulation
3.1.4. Inclusions and Exclusions
4 Executive Summary
5 Market Overview
5.1. Market Drivers
5.2. Market Challenges
5.3. Market Opportunities
5.4. Case Studies
5.5. Regulatory Implications
6 Connected Car Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Navigation
6.3 Remote Diagnostics
6.4 Asset Tracking
6.5 Multimedia Streaming
6.6 Social Media & Other Apps
6.7 OTA Updates
6.8 On-Road Assistance
6.9 e-Call & SOS Assistance
6.10 Cybersecurity
6.11 Remote Operation
6.12 Collision Warning
6.13 Auto Parking/Connected Parking
6.14 Autopilot
6.15 Home Integration
6.16 Vehicle Management
7 Smart Factory Market, by Form Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Embedded
7.3 Tethered
7.4 Integrated
8 Smart Factory Market, by End Market
8.1 Introduction
8.2 OEM
8.3 Aftermarket
9 Smart Factory Market, by Hardware
8.1 Introduction
9.2 Head Unit
9.3 Central Gateway (CGW)
9.4 Intelligent Antenna
9.5 Electronic Control Unit (ECU)
9.6 Telematic Control Unit (TCU)
9.7 Keyless Entry Systems
9.8 Sensors
10 Smart Factory Market, by Transponder Unit
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Onboard Unit
10.3 Roadside Unit
11 Smart Factory Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 UK
11.3.2 France
11.3.3 Germany
11.3.5 Italy
11.3.4 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Rest of Apac
11.5 Rest of the World
11.5.1 South America
11.5.2 Middle East & Africa
12 Smart Factory Market, by Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Situation & Trends
12.1.1 Contracts
12.1.2 New Product Launches
12.1.3 Agreements, Acquisitions, Collaborations, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures
12.2 IGR Positioning Quadrants
13 Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services Key Financials, Recent Developments)
13.1 Airbiquity
13.2 AT&T
13.3 Audi
13.4 Bmw
13.5 Bosch
13.6 Cloudmade
13.7 Continental
13.8 Daimler
13.9 Ford Motor Company
13.10 Harman
13.11 Intellias
13.12 Luxoft
13.13 Microsoft Azure
13.14 Panasonic
13.15 Qualcomm
13.16 Sierra Wireless
13.17 Tech Mahindra
13.18 Telefonica
13.19 Tesla
13.20 TomTom
13.21 Verizon Communication
13.22 Visteon
13.23 Zubie
