Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Connected Cars Market by Components, Form Type, End Market, Hardware, Transponder Unit, by Geography and the Impact of Covid-19 (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Connected cars are becoming a universal sensation



The North American Market is currently the largest segment of the market with Europe following it. The fast-developing countries like India, Brazil are few of the markets where the demand for connected cars will grow in the near future.

The market growth is driven by factors such as increasing demand for safety and security in driving and Government policies promoting the adoption of connected cars. The huge data transactions in the connected cars may lead to data hacking and thus creating a question of cybersecurity. Also, lack of proper connectivity infrastructure also hinders market growth. The emergence of technologies such as 5G and AI has created opportunities for the market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

Increasing demand for safety & security in driving

Government Policies

Restraints

Cybercrimes

Lack of proper connectivity infrastructure

Opportunities

The emergence of 5G and AI Technologies

Increasing automation in Automotive Sector

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1. Objectives of the Study

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage

2.4. Stakeholders

2.5. Assumptions



3 Research Methodology

3.1. Ecosystem Study of Connected Car Market

3.3. Methodology of Deriving the Market Size Estimation

3.1.1. Primary Research

3.1.3. Secondary Research

3.1.3. Data Triangulation

3.1.4. Inclusions and Exclusions



4 Executive Summary



5 Market Overview

5.1. Market Drivers

5.2. Market Challenges

5.3. Market Opportunities

5.4. Case Studies

5.5. Regulatory Implications



6 Connected Car Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Navigation

6.3 Remote Diagnostics

6.4 Asset Tracking

6.5 Multimedia Streaming

6.6 Social Media & Other Apps

6.7 OTA Updates

6.8 On-Road Assistance

6.9 e-Call & SOS Assistance

6.10 Cybersecurity

6.11 Remote Operation

6.12 Collision Warning

6.13 Auto Parking/Connected Parking

6.14 Autopilot

6.15 Home Integration

6.16 Vehicle Management



7 Smart Factory Market, by Form Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Embedded

7.3 Tethered

7.4 Integrated



8 Smart Factory Market, by End Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 OEM

8.3 Aftermarket

9 Smart Factory Market, by Hardware

8.1 Introduction

9.2 Head Unit

9.3 Central Gateway (CGW)

9.4 Intelligent Antenna

9.5 Electronic Control Unit (ECU)

9.6 Telematic Control Unit (TCU)

9.7 Keyless Entry Systems

9.8 Sensors



10 Smart Factory Market, by Transponder Unit

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Onboard Unit

10.3 Roadside Unit



11 Smart Factory Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 UK

11.3.2 France

11.3.3 Germany

11.3.5 Italy

11.3.4 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.4.1 China

11.4.2 Japan

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Rest of Apac

11.5 Rest of the World

11.5.1 South America

11.5.2 Middle East & Africa



12 Smart Factory Market, by Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Situation & Trends

12.1.1 Contracts

12.1.2 New Product Launches

12.1.3 Agreements, Acquisitions, Collaborations, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

12.2 IGR Positioning Quadrants



13 Company Profiles (Overview, Products & Services Key Financials, Recent Developments)

13.1 Airbiquity

13.2 AT&T

13.3 Audi

13.4 Bmw

13.5 Bosch

13.6 Cloudmade

13.7 Continental

13.8 Daimler

13.9 Ford Motor Company

13.10 Harman

13.11 Intellias

13.12 Luxoft

13.13 Microsoft Azure

13.14 Panasonic

13.15 Qualcomm

13.16 Sierra Wireless

13.17 Tech Mahindra

13.18 Telefonica

13.19 Tesla

13.20 TomTom

13.21 Verizon Communication

13.22 Visteon

13.23 Zubie

