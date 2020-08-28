Dublin, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Premature Ejaculation Therapeutics Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Get an in-depth analysis of COVID-19 impact on the global premature ejaculation market



Analysis of the premature ejaculation therapeutics market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2020-2025.

Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market.

Includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities.

Delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain competitive advantage.

The global premature ejaculation therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2025



The global premature ejaculation (PE) therapeutics market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period. The market growth can be mainly attributed to the growing prevalence of premature ejaculation (PE) among men globally. PE is the most prevalent sexual dysfunction among men world over.



With the presence of a single approved oral drug, the PE therapeutics market is dominated by off-label drugs, generic versions of patent expired drugs, and OTC formulations, both regionally as well as globally. The increasing demand for several off-label and generic drugs is a primary factor driving the growth of the market. The treatment with off-label drugs belonging to SSRIs and topical formulations has revolutionized the treatment approach.



Several vendors are offering off-label drugs that belong to different drug classes such as SSRIs and PDE5 inhibitors and OTC topical creams/sprays for treatment. Therefore, the demand for such drugs is likely to increase at a steady rate globally.



Another advance is the advent of metered-dose delivery systems. Several OTC anesthetic sprays are formulated to deliver the drug through a metered-dose administration. Metered-dose delivery systems deliver lidocaine and prilocaine in base form without organic solvents. Such drugs can be easily removed before vaginal penetration, thus circumventing the need for a condom that most patients find uncomfortable. Hence, such advanced formulations are likely to boost the future growth of the global PE therapeutics market



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the premature ejaculation therapeutics market during the forecast period:

High Demand for Topical Drug Therapies for PE Treatment

Low Effectiveness of Non-pharmacological PE Treatment

Increasing Awareness Campaigns and Initiatives for PE Treatment

Advances in PE Drug Formulation Technology

Premature Ejaculation Therapeutics Market: Segmentation



This research report offers a detailed segmentation by drugs, ROA, and geography.



The SSRIs segment is likely to retain its market dominance during the forecast period. SSRIs are considered as effective drugs for the treatment of PE, and they majorly include paroxetine, sertraline, fluoxetine, citalopram, escitalopram, and dapoxetine. Several evidence-based studies have demonstrated the safety and efficacy of SSRIs in delaying ejaculation, which ensures their role as first-line agents for the treatment of lifelong and acquired PE. The growth of the segment is likely to be facilitated by an increase in the number of countries gaining approval for the use of Priligy. The increased recommendation of SSRIs by healthcare professionals is one of the key factors for the growth of the segment worldwide.



The increase in the share of the PDE5 inhibitors segment can be mainly attributed to the brand value of existing PDE5 inhibitor drugs, which facilitate high uptake among patients, especially for self-management. Anesthetic agents have proved effective and are generally tolerated for patients with PE. Several topical anesthetics are inexpensive and readily available from pharmacies, thereby allowing them an easy medication to buy. The segment is likely to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period than other drug therapies. The expected launch of new licensed/unlicensed OTC products worldwide is the prime factor enhancing growth.



Oral therapeutics consists of tablets, capsules, solutions, and suspensions. Several oral agents, specifically SSRIs, tramadol, and dapoxetine, have proven effective and safe for the treatment of PE. Hence, several HCPs are recommending oral therapeutics as a primary treatment option to manage premature ejaculation. A daily dose of oral therapies has exhibited improved and enhanced efficacy over topical therapies. Therefore, the demand for oral therapeutics is increasing at a steady-state worldwide. Moreover, the growing pervasiveness of PE and the increasing uptake of generic off-label medications are the key factors enabling the growth of the oral ROA segment.



Topical medications refer to the drugs that are applied to the skin and include creams, gels, sprays, powders, emulsion, solutions, and ointments. These drugs are often used as a needed option for efficient management of PE and erectile dysfunction. Therefore, the segment accounts for a smaller share than oral therapeutics. Easy availability of several topical medicines at multiple sales channels acts as one of the key factors, which boosts the product uptake of topical therapies in the vast majority of patients.



Market Segmentation by Drug Class

SSRIs

PDE5 Inhibitors

Anesthetic Agents

Others

Market Segmentation by ROA

Oral PE therapeutics

Topical PE therapeutics

Insights by Geography



North America is the major revenue contributor to the global premature ejaculation therapeutics market. The presence of a large disease population, coupled with better access to healthcare, especially OTC drugs, and increased focus on sexual wellness products is the primary factor for high shares. The strong presence of key vendors is also another reason for high product uptake in the region.



The presence of major vendors, better disease awareness, high healthcare spending on sexual wellbeing is the primary factor for high market share in this region. Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain are the major revenue contributors. The increasing treatment-seeking population will mainly drive the market in Europe due to improved PE awareness and increased patient focus on healthy sexual well-being.



A low treatment-seeking population associated with social stigma in select regions, lack of awareness, and comparatively less access to healthcare services, especially in developing countries, are few factors that limit the growth of the market in this region. Japan, India, China, Australia, and South Korea are the major revenue contributors in the region.



Market Segmentation by Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

Latin America

MEA

Insights by Vendors



The global premature ejaculation therapeutics market is fairly fragmented and is characterized by the presence of both pharmaceutical companies and generic manufacturers offering off-label branded drugs and generics. Vendors are offering off-label drugs, generic versions, and OTC topical anesthetic agents. Companies offering topical anesthetic drug formulations are gaining widespread popularity than manufacturers offering oral PE therapeutics.



Pfizer, Bayer, Eli Lilly and Company, and GlaxoSmithKline are also being used as off-label drugs. Therefore, these global players have a significant presence in the market as physicians, especially in select countries such as the US, Germany, and Japan and are prescribing popular brands such as Paxil, Zoloft, Viagra, Levitra, and Cialis as off-label drugs. However, due to their high cost, a broad majority of physicians worldwide are recommending low-cost generic versions of these popular prescription drugs. Therefore, the market has witnessed the entry of many generic manufacturers offering generic drugs of the patent expired drugs at a low price.



Key Vendors

Absorption Pharmaceuticals

Innovus Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Plethora Solutions Holdings

Other Vendors

Bayer

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline

MidasCare

Momentum Management

Pound International

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Recordati

Royalty Pharma

Shibari

The Menarini Group

