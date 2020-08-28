Cold Spring, Ky., Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ford Motor Company announced it will donate more than 1 million face masks to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) to help support the organization’s mission and protect our nation’s veterans in the face of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic.

The masks, which were produced by Ford, will be distributed to DAV’s service offices where veterans receive benefits assistance, VA medical centers and the organization’s headquarters to protect veterans, their caregivers, volunteers and staff working to support the men and women who served.

“DAV does tremendous work providing services and resources to our veterans, who have already sacrificed so much,” said Ford Motor Company Fund President Mary Culler. “We have supported DAV for nearly 100 years with vehicles and other assistance. We are proud to extend that now to masks to help keep veterans and others safe as we fight this terrible pandemic.”

Ford’s support of America’s veterans dates back to 1922, when Henry Ford organized a cross-country caravan of 50 Model Ts to take disabled veterans to the second national convention of the Disabled American Veterans of the World War, held in San Francisco. The company is the exclusive partner for the DAV Transportation Network and has donated 3,678 vehicles to the program since its inception in 1987.

“As DAV marks 100 years of service, Ford’s support is woven into the fabric of our history. Ford has been a friend to our nation’s veterans through their support of our charity nearly from the start,” said John Kleindienst, a Marine veteran and DAV’s national voluntary services director. “Now, as much as ever, we need volunteers. Ford’s donation and other protocols will help us get veterans to their medical appointments so they can get the care they’ve earned for their sacrifices in uniform.”

About DAV:

DAV empowers veterans to lead high-quality lives with respect and dignity. It is dedicated to a single purpose: fulfilling our promises to the men and women who served. DAV does this by ensuring that veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million veteran members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at www.dav.org.

