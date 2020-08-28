Pune, India, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market is valued at USD 12.8 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 32.7% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028. The major factor that is contributing to the growth of the market is the growth of data-driven applications and automation in almost every industry vertical. However, as these solutions are majorly deployed for the cloud environments, data privacy and security have become a key concern, which can hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Big data as a service (BDaaS) are statistical analysis solutions or information provided by an outside provider, which help organizations in understanding and using the insights gained from a large set of information to gain key competitive advantage in the market. Big data as a service (BDaaS) is a combination of cloud computing platforms and big data technologies that help users minimize the time and cost required to deploy big data projects. Big data as a service enables enterprises to manage big data on cloud platforms to provide easy accessibility. The BDaaS solutions are equipped with statistical analytics tools that enable companies to analyze complex data sets efficiently to draw conclusions from it.

The major driving factor for the growth of big data as a service (BDaaS) market is the increasing requirement of structured data analysis. Since the amount of data is increasing day by day, there is a huge requirement for solutions for data analysis which can help enterprises in achieving its desired tasks and fulfill its requirements.

The competitive analysis of the market comprises many large vendors that provide BDaaS solutions and services to enterprises of all sizes. IBM Corporation has recently made considerable developments to its Watson Data Platform available on the IBM cloud. It is used by data scientists and data engineers for data refining. It allows them to compose the required business solution

Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market, by Component

In terms of component, the solutions segment holds the larger market share in 2020. The data generated in organizations across various industry verticals is growing at a tremendous rate, which has resulted in organizations emphasizing on getting meaningful insights from the large volume of data generated in various departments to gain competitive advantage in the market. Therefore, enterprises are adopting big data as a service solution, which enables them to collect, store, and analyze an enormous volume of data. This is expected to boost the demand for BDaaS solutions.

Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market, by Organization Size

In terms of the organization size, the large enterprise segment of the big data as a service (BDaaS) market is leading the global market in 2020, as large enterprises have to deal with a massive amount of data. Also, due to the outbreak of coronavirus, these enterprises have to implement work from home services, which has led to the higher adoption of these solutions across large enterprises.

Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market, by Deployment

In terms of deployment, the cloud segment of Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market has captured the largest market share in 2020, as these solutions are mostly deployed and used to deal with the data over cloud.

Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market, by Verticals

In terms of verticals, the manufacturing segment of the Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market is expected to grow at the largest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of digitalization and automation across the manufacturing sector which produces the large amount of data. So, to gain useful insights from these big data, the adoption of BDaaS solutions is expected to increase in the manufacturing sector in the near future.

Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market, by Region:

In terms of region, North America is anticipated to account for the largest market share in the global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) in 2020. The major contributing factors are presence of major market players in the region and the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Thing (IoT), machine learning (ML), and cloud services in various industry verticals.

Some Major Findings of Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market Report Includes

Global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market trend & forecasts analysis along with a country-specific market analysis for up to 25 countries

In-depth global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market analysis by IC type, product, operational frequency, end-user industry, and regions with an analysis of trend-based insights and factors

Profiles of the major market players operating in the global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market, which include IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Cazena, Arcadia Data, Amazon Web Services, New Relic, VMware, Inc, Oracle Corporation, Google Inc, SAP SE, DataTorrent, DataHero, Teradata Corporation, SAS Institute, Hewlett-Packard, Tableau Software, and Splunk, among others.

Competitive benchmarking, product offering details, and growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, along with their major investments in the last five years.

Key impact factor analysis across regions that includes Covid-19 impact analysis, along with the drivers, restrains, opportunities, and challenges that are prevailing in the global Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market.

Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 150 pages with 102 market data tables and 68 figures & charts from the report, “Big Data as a Service (BDaaS) Market, By Component (Solutions [Hadoop as a Service, Data Analytics as a Service, Others], Services), By Organization Size (Small and Medium Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud [Public Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud]), By Verticals (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecom, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Ecommerce and Retail, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) - Market Size & Forecasting (2016-2028)” in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

